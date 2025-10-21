Tommy Fleetwood sends 'legend' Sachin Tendulkar a message after receiving a signed jersey from the sports icon

Tommy Fleetwood’s trip to India turned out to be worth remembering after the golfer clinched the inaugural DP World India Championship. Following his victory on Sunday, Fleetwood had one more memorable moment waiting for him.Along with Indian golfers, the DP World Tour event in New Delhi, India, witnessed a lot of global icons in attendance. Apart from golfing stars like Luke Donald, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Ben Griffin, and Tommy Fleetwood himself, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar was a special guest in this event.On October 21, Tuesday, the Englishman had the opportunity to sit down with one of the biggest icons in the history of Indian cricket. In an Instagram post by the DP World India Champion, the duo could be seen exchanging words while Tendulkar gifted Fleetwood his legendary No. 10 jersey, signed by himself.Apart from sharing multiple images of their meeting, Tommy Fleetwood did not forget to pen a heartfelt note for the 52-year-old Indian. In the caption, the PGA Tour pro expressed how meaningful the meeting was and labeled Tendulkar as &quot;legend&quot;. Fleetwood wrote:&quot;One of the many highlights in India last week was spending some time with this legend!! @sachintendulkar I look forward to more time together in the future.&quot;Take a look at the Instagram post by Fleetwood: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis meeting came days after Tommy Fleetwood’s dashing victory at Delhi Golf Club. On the opening day of the tournament, the golfer took off a solid start with an 18-hole total of 68 (-4). On Friday, Fleetwood carded 8-under-par 64, showcasing eight birdies over a bogey-free second round.This helped the golfer secure the top spot in the DPWIC leaderboard. Over the last two days, Tommy Fleetwood scored 69 (-3) and 65 (-7). The 34-year-old golfer was thrown off the lead in the third round, but it did not stop him from winning his eighth European Tour title.It is worth noting that Fleetwood was not the only pro golfer in the DP World India Championship to receive a signed jersey from Tendulkar.Along with Tommy Fleetwood, even Rory McIlroy received a signed jersey from Sachin TendulkarRory McIlroy and Sachin Tendulkar first crossed paths back in 2023 in the DP World Tour Championship. In his first visit to India, McIlroy did not mind meeting Tendulkar for a second time. After their meeting, the former cricketer gifted his No. 10 jersey with his autograph on it. The jersey had the following message for the Northern Irishman:&quot;Wishing you a memorable visit to India, Rory. May this be the first of many more to come...&quot;On his Instagram account, Rory McIlroy shared how he felt after receiving the signed jersey from Tendulkar. He shared an image of his meeting with the Indian cricket icon, where he was spotted donning the iconic Green Jacket. McIlroy wrote in the caption:&quot;It was an honour to be the first @themasters winner to bring the Green Jacket to India and a pleasure to share the stage with the legend @sachintendulkar. Thank you to @dpworld for hosting a special tournament @dpwic.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeing a golfer by profession, McIlroy is also a huge fan of cricket. In a recent press interaction, the 2025 Masters Champ admitted being a &quot;sicko&quot; when it comes to watching Test Cricket.