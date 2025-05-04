“Wasting his prime talent at LIV": Fans react as Jon Rahm sets new benchmark at LIV Golf with 19 top finishes

Jon Rahm is enjoying an incredible record at LIV Golf. Last year, the Spanish professional played in 12 events at the Saudi PIF-backed golf league, recording top-10 finishes. This year, Rahm has played in 7 events so far, maintaining the top-10 streak.

In his 19 past performances in the LIV Golf league, the two-time Masters Tournament champion has recorded 11 top-5s, two runner-up finishes, and two victories. Jon Rahm might not have clinched any wins this year, but the golfer recorded a tie for second place in Riyadh and a fourth-place finish in Mexico.

His consistent performance in the league has propelled the Legion XII captain to land in second place in Individual Standings. Rahm currently has 66.70 points, trailing only Joaquin Niemann. NUCLR Golf asked fans about his achievements on X (previously Twitter)

"🚨👀🇪🇸 Jon Rahm has finished inside the Top 10 in all 19 LIV events that he’s played while also collecting 2 wins. Are you a Rahm fan?"

This has left fans commenting on their thoughts in the comments below. While some were appreciating Rahm's impressive top-10 streak, a lot of them also questioned his presence in the Saudi PIF-backed league. Take a look at some of their words:

"Giant waste of talent," an X-user wrote.

"..not sure that would be on his list of memorable achievements at the end of his career. I may be wrong," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Wasting his prime talent at LIV. He knows it too @JonRahmOfficial," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Yes, a big fan, but he needs to make a big charge at a major and soon (maybe the open) to quiet the noise," a Jon Rahm fan wrote below.

"No, lost all respect," a fan shared his take in the comment.

"He’s kinda looked like a big baby since joining LIV, i’d say no. I’m not a fanatic of him," another one said in the comments.

Jon Rahm's last performance was back in LIV Golf Korea, where he ended up tying for seventh position on the tournament leaderboard.

Jon Rahm talks about his finishes in LIV Golf this season

Jon Rahm during a press conference of LIV Golf: Greenbrier - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Rahm is still looking for a win in LIV Golf in 2025. Despite being an achiever of this top-10 finish streak, the Spaniard appeared to be looking for a win.

While talking in the pre-match conference of LIV Golf Korea, Jon Rahm said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"I've been playing really well consistently, obviously, finishing up high. Unlike the two guys next to me, I haven't won yet, and that's the main thing. While I like having top 10s and I like being a good player week in and week out, winning obviously is what matters more."

Referring to Sergio Garcia and Niemann's wins, Rahm wanted to switch some of his top-10s for a victory:

"I would gladly give up some of those top 10s for more wins. I keep playing well, I keep putting myself close enough, just every once in a while there's been enough mistakes where I'm just not quite close enough going into the back nine on Sunday. If I can just clean that up, I know I'm playing well enough to win."

This is Rahm's second season at LIV Golf. As per LIV's website, he will be playing in all the upcoming LIV events this year.

