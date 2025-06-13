WATCH: Patrick Reed holes insane 287-yard albatross at the US Open 2025

LIV Golf star Patrick Reed is in the field for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. During his first round, he shot a phenomenal albatross at Oakmont’s fourth hole.

Reed has won nine events on the PGA Tour and three on the European Tour. His maiden PGA Tour victory was in the 2013 Wyndham Championship, and his most recent win was the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open. He also won the 2024 Link Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour.

On day one at the 2025 US Open, Patrick Reed’s second shot on the 621-yard par-5 fourth hole sent the ball flying into the air and into the hole. At first, he was unaware that the ball had gone into the hole. Upon hearing the cheers from spectators, he inquired and realized that he had shot an albatross. He then smiled and held two fingers up, signifying that he put the ball in the hole with two shots.

Watch the video of Patrick Reed’s phenomenal shot here:

During his first round in the tournament, Patrick Reed shot three bogeys, one birdie, and an albatross on the front nine. On the back nine, he shot two bogeys on the 14th and 16th and a birdie on the 17th. He closed with an unfortunate triple bogey on the 18th and carded 3-over 73 at the end of his round.

The 34-year-old golfer is currently sitting in 49th position on the provisional leaderboard. He is tied with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, and 10 other golfers. Meanwhile, J.J. Spaun is in the lead with 4-under 66, while Thriston Lawrence is in second place with 3-under 67.

Last year, Reed was absent from the US Open field. The year before that, he scored 8-over 288 in the tournament and finished at T56.

Patrick Reed will tee off for his second round in the 2025 US Open at 12:51 p.m. local time. He will tee off alongside Jason Day and Corey Commers from Oakmont’s tenth hole.

Patrick Reed’s scorecard from the 2025 US Open, round 1

Here’s a look at Patrick Reed’s scorecard from his first round at Oakmont Country Club (via PGA Tour):

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 3) - 2

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 7

