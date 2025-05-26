WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood waits nearly 30 seconds as ball finally drops at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood found himself in an absurd situation in the end moments of the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. His birdie putt stopped right at the rim of the hole, and the golfer had to wait for nearly 30 seconds for it to drop in.

Ad

Playing on the par-4 18th hole on Sunday (May 25), Fleetwood attempted a birdie putt from 20 yards away. The Briton anxiously waited for the ball to move along with his fellow competitor. When it finally sank in, the crowd erupted in a loud cheer. Fleetwood broke into a large grin himself.

A video of the same was posted by NUCLR GOLF on X. You can watch it here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, Tommy Fleetwood posted five birdies and three bogeys to score 2-under 68. His total score at the end of the tournament was 8-under as he finished T4.

Ben Griffin took home the title after a close match with Matti Schmid. The two golfers had been leading the standings since Round 3 and managed to maintain their lead throughout the final round. Griffin prevailed over Schmid by one stroke with a total score of 12-under.

Ad

How much cash prize did Tommy Fleetwood win at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025?

Tommy Fleetwood at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (Source: Getty)

Tommy Fleetwood tied for 4th with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. The golfers won $427,500 each for performance.

Ad

Winner Ben Griffin won a staggering $1.71M while second-placed Matti Schmid took home $1.035M. Here's a look at the full payout of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025:

WIN: Ben Griffin: $1.71 million

2: Matti Schmid: $1.035 million

3: Bud Cauley: $655,500

T-4: Tommy Fleetwood: $427,500

T-4: Scottie Scheffler: $427,500

T-6: Aldrich Potgieter: $299,725

T-6: Harry Hall: $299,725

T-6: Ryo Hisatsune: $299,725

T-6: J.J. Spaun: $299,725

T-6: Robert MacIntyre: $299,725

T-11: Gary Woodland: $203,775

T-11: Vince Whaley: $203,775

T-11: Karl Vilips: $203,775

T-11: Andrew Novak: $203,775

T-11: Nick Hardy: $203,775

T-16: Michael Kim: $140,125

T-16: Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $140,125

T-16: Pierceson Coody: $140,125

T-16: Kris Ventura: $140,125

T-16: Emiliano Grillo: $140,125

T-16: Rickie Fowler: $140,125

T-22: Max Greyserman: $88,666.67

T-22: Webb Simpson: $88,666.67

T-22: Matt Wallace: $88,666.67

T-22: Lucas Glover: $88,666.67

T-22: Kurt Kitayama: $88,666.67

T-22: Akshay Bhatia: $88,666.67

T-28: Patrick Rodgers: $60,978.13

T-28: Mac Meissner: $60,978.13

T-28: Sam Stevens: $60,978.13

T-28: Chris Gotterup: $60,978.13

T-28: Mark Hubbard: $60,978.13

T-28: Si Woo Kim: $60,978.13

T-28: John Pak: $60,978.13

T-28: Eric Cole: $60,978.13

T-36: Erik van Rooyen: $42,334

T-36: Brice Garnett: $42,334

T-36: Keith Mitchell: $42,334

T-36: J.T. Poston: $42,334

T-36: Jordan Spieth: $42,334

T-36: Luke List: $42,334

T-36: Quade Cummins: $42,334

T-36: Hideki Matsuyama: $42,334

T-44: Tom Kim: $32,775

T-44: Andrew Putnam: $32,775

T-46: Austin Eckroat: $25,880.71

T-46: Thorbjorn Olesen: $25,880.71

T-46: Jesper Svensson: $25,880.71

T-46: Kevin Roy: $25,880.71

T-46: Doug Ghim: $25,880.71

T-46: Adam Svensson: $25,880.71

T-46: Brian Harman: $25,880.71

T-53: Sam Ryder: $22,261.67

T-53: Harris English: $22,261.67

T-53: Matt Kuchar: $22,261.67

T-53: Lee Hodges: $22,261.67

T-53: Carson Young: $22,261.67

T-53: Jackson Suber: $22,261.67

T-59: Henrik Norlander: $20,995

T-59: Beau Hossler: $20,995

T-59: Nico Echavarria: $20,995

T-59: Jeremy Paul: $20,995

T-59: Seamus Power: $20,995

T-59: Harry Higgs: $20,995

T-59: Ricky Castillo: $20,995

T-66: Rico Hoey: $19,950

T-66: Max McGreevy: $19,950

T-66: Steven Fisk: $19,950

T-66: Peter Malnati: $19,950

T-70: Dylan Wu: $19,285

T-70: Ben Silverman: $19,285

T-70: Camilo Villegas: $19,285

T-73: Taylor Moore: $18,810

T-73: Ryan Gerard: $18,810

75: Victor Perez: $18,525

76: Will Chandler: $18,335

T-77: Hayden Springer: $18,050

T-77: Frankie Capan III: $18,050

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More