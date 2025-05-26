WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood waits nearly 30 seconds as ball finally drops at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood found himself in an absurd situation in the end moments of the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. His birdie putt stopped right at the rim of the hole, and the golfer had to wait for nearly 30 seconds for it to drop in.
Playing on the par-4 18th hole on Sunday (May 25), Fleetwood attempted a birdie putt from 20 yards away. The Briton anxiously waited for the ball to move along with his fellow competitor. When it finally sank in, the crowd erupted in a loud cheer. Fleetwood broke into a large grin himself.
A video of the same was posted by NUCLR GOLF on X. You can watch it here:
In the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, Tommy Fleetwood posted five birdies and three bogeys to score 2-under 68. His total score at the end of the tournament was 8-under as he finished T4.
Ben Griffin took home the title after a close match with Matti Schmid. The two golfers had been leading the standings since Round 3 and managed to maintain their lead throughout the final round. Griffin prevailed over Schmid by one stroke with a total score of 12-under.
How much cash prize did Tommy Fleetwood win at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025?
Tommy Fleetwood tied for 4th with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. The golfers won $427,500 each for performance.
Winner Ben Griffin won a staggering $1.71M while second-placed Matti Schmid took home $1.035M. Here's a look at the full payout of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025:
- WIN: Ben Griffin: $1.71 million
- 2: Matti Schmid: $1.035 million
- 3: Bud Cauley: $655,500
- T-4: Tommy Fleetwood: $427,500
- T-4: Scottie Scheffler: $427,500
- T-6: Aldrich Potgieter: $299,725
- T-6: Harry Hall: $299,725
- T-6: Ryo Hisatsune: $299,725
- T-6: J.J. Spaun: $299,725
- T-6: Robert MacIntyre: $299,725
- T-11: Gary Woodland: $203,775
- T-11: Vince Whaley: $203,775
- T-11: Karl Vilips: $203,775
- T-11: Andrew Novak: $203,775
- T-11: Nick Hardy: $203,775
- T-16: Michael Kim: $140,125
- T-16: Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $140,125
- T-16: Pierceson Coody: $140,125
- T-16: Kris Ventura: $140,125
- T-16: Emiliano Grillo: $140,125
- T-16: Rickie Fowler: $140,125
- T-22: Max Greyserman: $88,666.67
- T-22: Webb Simpson: $88,666.67
- T-22: Matt Wallace: $88,666.67
- T-22: Lucas Glover: $88,666.67
- T-22: Kurt Kitayama: $88,666.67
- T-22: Akshay Bhatia: $88,666.67
- T-28: Patrick Rodgers: $60,978.13
- T-28: Mac Meissner: $60,978.13
- T-28: Sam Stevens: $60,978.13
- T-28: Chris Gotterup: $60,978.13
- T-28: Mark Hubbard: $60,978.13
- T-28: Si Woo Kim: $60,978.13
- T-28: John Pak: $60,978.13
- T-28: Eric Cole: $60,978.13
- T-36: Erik van Rooyen: $42,334
- T-36: Brice Garnett: $42,334
- T-36: Keith Mitchell: $42,334
- T-36: J.T. Poston: $42,334
- T-36: Jordan Spieth: $42,334
- T-36: Luke List: $42,334
- T-36: Quade Cummins: $42,334
- T-36: Hideki Matsuyama: $42,334
- T-44: Tom Kim: $32,775
- T-44: Andrew Putnam: $32,775
- T-46: Austin Eckroat: $25,880.71
- T-46: Thorbjorn Olesen: $25,880.71
- T-46: Jesper Svensson: $25,880.71
- T-46: Kevin Roy: $25,880.71
- T-46: Doug Ghim: $25,880.71
- T-46: Adam Svensson: $25,880.71
- T-46: Brian Harman: $25,880.71
- T-53: Sam Ryder: $22,261.67
- T-53: Harris English: $22,261.67
- T-53: Matt Kuchar: $22,261.67
- T-53: Lee Hodges: $22,261.67
- T-53: Carson Young: $22,261.67
- T-53: Jackson Suber: $22,261.67
- T-59: Henrik Norlander: $20,995
- T-59: Beau Hossler: $20,995
- T-59: Nico Echavarria: $20,995
- T-59: Jeremy Paul: $20,995
- T-59: Seamus Power: $20,995
- T-59: Harry Higgs: $20,995
- T-59: Ricky Castillo: $20,995
- T-66: Rico Hoey: $19,950
- T-66: Max McGreevy: $19,950
- T-66: Steven Fisk: $19,950
- T-66: Peter Malnati: $19,950
- T-70: Dylan Wu: $19,285
- T-70: Ben Silverman: $19,285
- T-70: Camilo Villegas: $19,285
- T-73: Taylor Moore: $18,810
- T-73: Ryan Gerard: $18,810
- 75: Victor Perez: $18,525
- 76: Will Chandler: $18,335
- T-77: Hayden Springer: $18,050
- T-77: Frankie Capan III: $18,050