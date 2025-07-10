"Would rather include an injured Tiger Woods" - Fans react to Patrick Reed hoping to make the American Ryder Cup team

With the anticipation regarding the Ryder Cup brewing, Patrick Reed has recently shared his thoughts on the contest at Bethpage Black. The golfer explained in his statement that he hopes to make it to the American Ryder Cup Team. Fans have now reacted to this.

Last month, Reed won the LIV Golf Dallas tournament, which placed him under the spotlights. Just a few months from now, Captain Keegan Bradley will be leading Team USA against Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Patrick Reed's records on the DP World Tour and LIV Golf have placed him in 36th place in Ryder Cup rankings. Recently, he talked about his chances of making it to the team if he managed to win the Open at Royal Portrush.

In his statement, he also hoped to get selected by Bradley. NUCLR GOLF shared a snippet of his take on their official X account (previously Twitter). Take a look at what Patrick Reed said:

However, Reed's statement has faced mixed reactions from the fans of the sport. A section of them praised the golfer's current performance and his mindset before the Ryder Cup.

A part of the fans ended up trolling Reed for his take regarding getting selected or picked by Bradley. Take a look at some of the comments directed at Patrick Reed on X:

"Would rather include an injured Tiger Woods", a fan commented below the post.

"Reed playing really well right now. For sure could win the Open. Would love to see him at Bethpage," said someone praising Reed's performance.

"It’s like Isaiah Thomas on the Dream Team…no one wants him," an X-user wrote.

"You might not like his personality, but he's money in this event," wrote another.

"Couldn’t make cut in Germany with a weak field, will never be a captains pick", a fan slammed Patrick Reed in the comments.

"He’s got the right mindset.", an X-user praised Reed.

It's worth noting that Reed has prior experience playing for his country.

Exploring Patrick Reed's Ryder Cup record

The LIV Golfer has had the chance to wear the Red, White, and Blue on a few occasions in the Ryder Cup. He first donned his country's colours in the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles Hotel.

Patrick Reed earned the nickname 'Captain America' after his standout displays in the same year and 2016. He also played for Team USA in the 2018 Ryder Cup, but has not played in the biennial clash since.

In 2014, Reed went 3-0-1 in overall Ryder Cup (1-0-0 in singles, 0-0-1 in foursomes, and 2-0-0 in fourballs), scoring 3.5 points. In 2016, Reed amassed 3.5 points with an overall 3-1-1 (1-0-0 in singles, 1-0-1 in foursomes, and 1-1-1 in fourballs).

Reed's latest Ryder Cup appearance in 2018 saw the golfer secure 1 point for the USA with an overall 1-2-0 (1-0-0 in singles, 0-0-0 in foursomes, and 0-2-0 in fourballs).

