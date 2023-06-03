“No different than Phil in that sense” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy breaks his word by making commenting on LIV Golf ahead of the Memorial 2023

PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy has been one of the biggest opposition for LIV Golf in terms of talking. Since the inception of the Saudi-backed league, Mcilroy had been all out against the newly established league.

In a recent tweet by LIV Golf Nation, the user took a sly dig at McIlroy and him claiming not commenting on the league and yet going on sharing his views. The tweet read:

"At Oak Hill Rory McIlroy said he was done commenting on LIV. At The Memorial Rory McIlroy commented on LIV. That promise lasted all of 2 weeks. Rory can't help it, he loves to hear himself talk."

LIV Golf Nation @LIVGolfNation At Oak Hill Rory McIlroy said he was done commenting on LIV.



At The Memorial Rory McIlroy commented on LIV.



That promise lasted all of 2 weeks. Rory can't help it, he loves to hear himself talk. At Oak Hill Rory McIlroy said he was done commenting on LIV.At The Memorial Rory McIlroy commented on LIV.That promise lasted all of 2 weeks. Rory can't help it, he loves to hear himself talk.

Fans reacted to the tweet and compared Rory McIlroy with LIV golf's Phil Mickelson who claimed similar things every time he spoke to the media. One fan wrote,

"No different than Phil in that sense"

Fans react to Rory McIlroy breaking his words by commenting on LIV golf

Before the 2023 Memorial Tournament, Rory McIlroy was asked about his stance on Brooks Koepka, the recent PGA Championship winner, being on the US Ryder Cup team. He was certainly in favor of Koepka making it into the team but was pretty sure of no other LIV golfer making it into Ryder Cup.

After the LIV Golf Nation took a sly dig at Rory McIlroy, fans jumped into the comment section to share their views on McIlroy breaking his words. Some fans supported the Irish golfer whereas some criticized him.

Here are some top comments:

"Rory has morphed into the Price Harry of Golf."

"He was asked a question by the media and he responded... you should be glad that they are keeping LIV relevant in between its "once in a while" exhibition games"

AndyM @Andrewmuf @LIVGolfNation He was asked a question by the media and he responded... you should be glad that they are keeping LIV relevant in between its "once in a while" exhibition games @LIVGolfNation He was asked a question by the media and he responded... you should be glad that they are keeping LIV relevant in between its "once in a while" exhibition games

"When someone asks you a question you answer. Difference is, no one is asking questions of the LIV guys. But that's OK, all they ever say is "I'm making more $ and playing less golf" yet they're all begging to play more golf."

DougLawrenson @DLawrenson @LIVGolfNation When someone asks you a question you answer. Difference is, no one is asking questions of the LIV guys. But that's OK, all they ever say is "I'm making more $ and playing less golf" yet they're all begging to play more golf. @LIVGolfNation When someone asks you a question you answer. Difference is, no one is asking questions of the LIV guys. But that's OK, all they ever say is "I'm making more $ and playing less golf" yet they're all begging to play more golf.

"Why don't you just post about your league and what's going on in your world. Oh that's right your not playing this week and 7 days is too much time to talk about 3 days of golf every once in a while"

Brian Eastman @BrianEastman71 @LIVGolfNation Why don't you just post about your league and what's going on in your world. Oh that's right your not playing this week and 7 days is too much time to talk about 3 days of golf every once in a while @LIVGolfNation Why don't you just post about your league and what's going on in your world. Oh that's right your not playing this week and 7 days is too much time to talk about 3 days of golf every once in a while

"Always remember, when you have English blood in you, nothing is true. Rory is simply reminding all of this, and the best part is that he knows it. Ignore the pregnant bird and move on"

sparky @RamchandAshwin @LIVGolfNation Always remember, when you have English blood in you, nothing is true. Rory is simply reminding all of this, and the best part is that he knows it. Ignore the pregnant bird and move on @LIVGolfNation Always remember, when you have English blood in you, nothing is true. Rory is simply reminding all of this, and the best part is that he knows it. Ignore the pregnant bird and move on

"I think it has something to do with reporters asking him questions about LIV whether he wants to talk about it or not. But I guess we will never know."

Daily Dump-In @NHLdailydump @LIVGolfNation I think it has something to do with reporters asking him questions about LIV whether he wants to talk about it or not. But I guess we will never know. @LIVGolfNation I think it has something to do with reporters asking him questions about LIV whether he wants to talk about it or not. But I guess we will never know.

"The desperation of self promotion on social media sums up this LIV tour,not interested,it’s like the Saudi football league,a few decent players topping mediocrity."

Sean kelly @skellyfarms @LIVGolfNation The desperation of self promotion on social media sums up this LIV tour,not interested,it’s like the Saudi football league,a few decent players topping mediocrity. @LIVGolfNation The desperation of self promotion on social media sums up this LIV tour,not interested,it’s like the Saudi football league,a few decent players topping mediocrity.

Just before the 2023 Memorial Tournament, McIlroy spoke with the media and gave his stance on LIV golfers being part of the Ryder Cup 2023. He was seen in favor of Brooks Koepka making it into the US team as he said:

"I don't know if there's anyone else on the LIV roster who would make the team on merit and how they're playing. But Brooks is definitely a guy who deserves I think to be on the U.S. team."

But his views on the European Ryder Cup team were clear that no LIV golfer 'should be' part of the team.

"I have different feelings about the European team and the other side and sort of how that has all transpired. I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the European team," McIlroy added.

Rory McIlroy is currently playing at the 2023 Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. He stands on T7 on the leaderboard.

Poll : 0 votes