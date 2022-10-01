“They're in a league of their own” – Paige Spiranac weighs in on hockey stars' partying abilities, dismisses NBA players

Paige Spiranac is arguably one of the most famous golf personalities. With over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, she has established herself as an influencer. However, Spiranac’s podcast remains one of her strongest fortes.

The golfer-turned-influencer, who was recently titled the World's S*xiest Woman by Maxim, uses her podcast to express herself. Spiranac opines on topics ranging from golf to other sports on her ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renee podcast.’ She did the same recently when she gave her two cents on the partying abilities of various sportspersons.

Paige Spiranac on sports stars' partying skills

The 29-year-old was asked her opinion on the hardest-partying sportspeople on her podcast by her co-host. The golfer-turned-model didn’t miss a breath and stated that hockey players were 'built different'. Spiranac compared hockey players and NBA stars and said that the former were tougher on the pitch.

Dismissing the NBA stars and their partying skills with a joke, she went on to laud MLB and NFL players. Speaking on her podcast, Paige Spiranac said:

"Hockey players are just built different. These guys are absolutely insane… They will go into a game, get their two front teeth knocked out, and then get completely s***faced and do it all over the next day. And the next day… They're in a league of their own."

Commenting on NBA stars, she added:

"They're like reformed party girls. They used to get after it and now they like a nice glass of wine."

Paige Spiranac rated the basketballers’ partying skills a mere 3.2 out of 10. She went on to rate the NFL players a whopping 9/10 and gave a pat on the back to the MLB players. Spiranac added:

“I have never seen someone throw back beers like I have some of these baseball players. It is quite impressive. And back in college, they had the best jungle juice around.”

It should be noted that Paige Spiranac has played down golfers' ability to party in the past. Speaking about golfers’ celebrations, she has mentioned that they were quite the gentlemen, who didn’t enjoy the party much. While commenting on others sports and players, the model/influencer refrained from rating her own partying skills.

Spiranac’s influencer journey so far

Spiranac quit pro golfing early in her career and turned her focus to being a golf-based content creator. She gained millions of fans and made headlines donning risqué outfits on various occasions. The golfer-turned-influencer went on to do some modeling and partnered with several golf equipment and apparel firms.

Spiranac has more followers online than golf legend Tiger Woods. The influencer/model also has a respectable following on her Playing a Round with Paige Renee podcast. The influencer recently announced a range of eye-popping merch products to celebrate her World's S*xiest Woman title.

