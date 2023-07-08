Who is golfer Adam Schenk’s wife? All you need to know about Kourtney Schenk  

Adam Schenk is having an incredible time in the John Deere Classic 2023. The World No. 51 golfer has been hanging on to the top ranks since day 1 at TPC Deere Run. The 31-year-old golfer will look to optimize his game to finally register his first win on the PGA Tour.

As he looks for on-course success, we can look at his family to understand his life outside golf also.

Adam Schenk is married to Kourtney. The couple got engaged back in 2018, at Adam's family farm at Schenk Sod Farm, Vincennes, Indiana. They finally got married on December 8, 2019.

Adam and his wife Kourtney welcomed their first child in April 2023. The couple also pets a golden retriever named Bunker.

Kourtney Schenk made headlines after she ran onto the course in the Valspar Championship. She was eight months pregnant back then and could not hold herself from running towards her husband when he was almost close to winning his first PGA Tour title.

Analyzing Adam Schenk's performance in PGA Tour 2022-23 season

Adam Schenk has been a regular participant in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. Other than Masters 2023, he has featured in almost all the events this season.

However, he has missed the cut in nine out of the 27 tournaments he competed in. He came close to winning twice this season. First in the Valspar Championship, where he lost to Taylor Moore by a margin of merely one stroke. Then in the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he was defeated by Emiliano Grillo in a playoff.

Other than two runner-up positions, his only top-10-ranked performances came in the Memorial Tournament and Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished tied for the seventh position in the former and seventh position in the latter.

Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (via Getty Images)

Adam Schenk played in two of the three majors conducted this season. He missed securing a spot at The Masters. However, in the other two major tournaments, PGA Championship and US Open, he did not manage to make the cut.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Adam Schenk in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

Rocket Mortgage Classic - 7

Travelers Championship - Missed the Cut

US Open - Missed the Cut

The Memorial Tournament - T7

Charles Schwab Challenge - 2

PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

AT&T Byron Nelson - Missed the Cut

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed the Cut

RBC Heritage - T31

Valero Texas Open - Missed the Cut

Valspar Championship - 2

THE PLAYERS Championship - Missed the Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T31

The Honda Classic - T42

The Genesis Invitational - T50

WM Phoenix Open - T23

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T37

Farmers Insurance Open - T20

The American Express - Missed the Cut

Sony Open in Hawaii - T67

The RSM Classic - Missed the Cut

Cadence Bank Houston Open - Missed the Cut

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - T29

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T16

Shriners Children's Open - T12

Sanderson Farms Championship - Missed the Cut

Fortinet Championship - T55

Adam Schenk is currently playing at the John Deere Classic 2023. He is looking solid at TPC Deere Run and will look to finally capture his first PGA Tour title.

