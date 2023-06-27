Who leads the Official World Golf Rankings after the Travelers Championship? Exploring changes in OWGR table

After the conclusion of the Travelers Championship, only Keegan Bradley would be a happy man due to the Official World Golf Rankings. The winner of the recently concluded event jumped from 28th to 18th rank in the OWGR table.
He earned 69.47 OWGR points. Other than him, in the top 25, the 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark jumped two places up to sit on 11th and Justin Thomas jumped from 18th to 17th rank.
The top 10 ranks remain unchanged after the Travelers Championship. Scottie Scheffler is still the World no. 1, and is followed by Jon Rahm at no. 2 and Rory McIlroy at no. 3.
Other major movers in Official World Golf Rankings following Travelers Championship
After the conclusion of the Travelers Championship 2023, a number of golfers show gains in their rank in the OWGR. One of them is the tied runner-up Zac Blair, who jumped from 442nd rank to 99th.
Another tied runner up Brian Harman also gained points to jump 13 places up to sit at 27th rank. Chez Reavie, who finished T4 on the leaderboard, secured a spot in the top 100 rankings after gaining 17.13 points at the tournament.
Here are the top 10 ranked golfers in the OWGR:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Jon Rahm
- 3 - Rory McIlroy
- 4 - Patrick Cantlay
- 5 - Viktor Hovland
- 6 - Xander Schauffele
- 7 - Cameron Smith
- 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9 - Max Homa
- 10 - Jordan Spieth
- 11 - Wyndham Clark
- 12 - Brooks Koepka
- 13 - Will Zalatoris
- 14 - Tony Finau
- 15 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 16 - Sam Burns
- 17 - Justin Thomas
- 18 - Keegan Bradley
- 19 - Cameron Young
- 20 - Collin Morikawa
- 21 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 22 - Sunjae Im
- 23 - Kurt Kitayama
- 24 - Tom Kim
- 25 - Jason Day
- 26 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 27 - Brian Harman
- 28 - Shane Lowry
- 29 - Corey Conners
- 30 - Sahith Theegala
- 31 - Justin Rose
- 32 - Russell Henley
- 33 - Denny McCarthy
- 34 - Si Woo Kim
- 35 - Rickie Fowler
- 36 - Harris English
- 37 - Sepp Straka
- 38 - Joaquin Niemann
- 39 - Adam Scott
- 40 - Tom Hoge
- 41 - Emiliano Grillo
- 42 - Billy Horschel
- 43 - Chris Kirk
- 44 - Ryan Fox
- 45 - Nick Taylor
- 46 - Min Woo Lee
- 47 - Patrick Reed
- 48 - Adrian Meronk
- 49 - Seamus Power
- 50 - Kyoung-Hoon Lee
The next PGA Tour event is the Rocket Mortgage Classic which will commence on June 29. Only eight out of the world's top 30 are scheduled to play at the event. The top 3 in OWGR, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are not going to take the field at the upcoming tournament.