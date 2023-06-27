Who leads the Official World Golf Rankings after the Travelers Championship? Exploring changes in OWGR table

After the conclusion of the Travelers Championship, only Keegan Bradley would be a happy man due to the Official World Golf Rankings. The winner of the recently concluded event jumped from 28th to 18th rank in the OWGR table.

He earned 69.47 OWGR points. Other than him, in the top 25, the 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark jumped two places up to sit on 11th and Justin Thomas jumped from 18th to 17th rank.

The top 10 ranks remain unchanged after the Travelers Championship. Scottie Scheffler is still the World no. 1, and is followed by Jon Rahm at no. 2 and Rory McIlroy at no. 3.

Other major movers in Official World Golf Rankings following Travelers Championship

After the conclusion of the Travelers Championship 2023, a number of golfers show gains in their rank in the OWGR. One of them is the tied runner-up Zac Blair, who jumped from 442nd rank to 99th.

Another tied runner up Brian Harman also gained points to jump 13 places up to sit at 27th rank. Chez Reavie, who finished T4 on the leaderboard, secured a spot in the top 100 rankings after gaining 17.13 points at the tournament.

Here are the top 10 ranked golfers in the OWGR:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Jon Rahm

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Patrick Cantlay

5 - Viktor Hovland

6 - Xander Schauffele

7 - Cameron Smith

8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

9 - Max Homa

10 - Jordan Spieth

11 - Wyndham Clark

12 - Brooks Koepka

13 - Will Zalatoris

14 - Tony Finau

15 - Tyrrell Hatton

16 - Sam Burns

17 - Justin Thomas

18 - Keegan Bradley

19 - Cameron Young

20 - Collin Morikawa

21 - Tommy Fleetwood

22 - Sunjae Im

23 - Kurt Kitayama

24 - Tom Kim

25 - Jason Day

26 - Hideki Matsuyama

27 - Brian Harman

28 - Shane Lowry

29 - Corey Conners

30 - Sahith Theegala

31 - Justin Rose

32 - Russell Henley

33 - Denny McCarthy

34 - Si Woo Kim

35 - Rickie Fowler

36 - Harris English

37 - Sepp Straka

38 - Joaquin Niemann

39 - Adam Scott

40 - Tom Hoge

41 - Emiliano Grillo

42 - Billy Horschel

43 - Chris Kirk

44 - Ryan Fox

45 - Nick Taylor

46 - Min Woo Lee

47 - Patrick Reed

48 - Adrian Meronk

49 - Seamus Power

50 - Kyoung-Hoon Lee

The next PGA Tour event is the Rocket Mortgage Classic which will commence on June 29. Only eight out of the world's top 30 are scheduled to play at the event. The top 3 in OWGR, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are not going to take the field at the upcoming tournament.

