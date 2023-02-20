Olympic Artistic Gymnastics: Key terms you must know

Fans often question how judges give scores at Olympic Artistic Gymnastics. They often get confused between the key terms used in sports.

Gymnastics is a sport that is often termed to be associated with achieving harmony between the mind and body. The origins of gymnastics may be found in the philosophers of ancient Greece, Plato and Aristotle.

However, the Greeks were way ahead of time if we saw the advantages of gymnastics. Whatever the case, the link between the mind and body is currently experiencing a rebirth, none more so than in artistic gymnastics.

Suni Lee at the 2020 Tokyo, Olympic Artistic Gymnastics

Key terms in Olympic Artistic Gymnastics

Over time, terms in artistic gymnastics have been created or manipulated with new meanings. Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles coined the term 'twisties' at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

What fans saw was nothing but confusion and eagerness to know what the 'twisties' were. According to Biles, the new term meant a 'lack of sync between the mind and body.'

Without further ado, let's move to key terms in Olympic Artistic Gymnastics.

#1 Apparatus

While women compete in the vault, bars, beams, and floors, men compete on the floor, pommel horses, rings, parallel bars, high bars, and vaults. Not at all random, the equipment is arranged in the same order as it is for international contests.

#2 All-around

The best gymnast overall is the one who wins the all-around competition. After competing on all four pieces of equipment, the female contestant with the highest total score will be declared the champion. For the men, there are a total of six events.

Simone Biles at 2020 Tokyo Games, Olympic Artistic Gymnastics

#3 Blind landing

The term is used to describe gymnasts who fall with their feet barely just touching the ground, like in Simone Biles' tumbling pass, which includes new talents.

#4 Code of Points (CoP)

The formal guidelines used by judges to assess routines in important international competitions are known as the Code of Points (CoP). FIG, the sport's global governing organization, issues the guide, which is revised every three months and culminates in the Olympic Artistic Gymnastics, to update standards for conduct and technical proficiency.

Men and women receive different COPs. For each cycle, gymnasts and coaches carefully read the manual to get the most starting value (also have a look at Wolf Turn).

#5 Connection value

Gymnasts can earn extra points if they combine challenging components. Watch out for shady connection attempts as the skills must be executed without delay or interruption.

Gabby Douglas at the 2016 Rio Games, Olympic Artistic Gymnastics

#6 D-score (difficulty)

The D-score and the E-score are the two halves of a gymnast's overall score (execution). D-Score assesses the degree of difficulty of the executed abilities.

Each routine is graded by two panels of judges—the D-score judges and the E-score judges, and the results are combined. The E-score is out of a maximum of ten points, whereas the difficulty score is open-ended with no maximum value and normally runs from 5 to 7 at the Olympic level. The only piece of equipment with the same set of D-scores is Vault.

#7 E-score (execution)

The E-score and the D-score are the two halves of a gymnast's ultimate score (difficulty). Bent knees, a bad toe point, or a slip upon landing are all indicators of poor execution when evaluating a routine with the E-score.

The E-score starts at 10, and judges dock points for improper execution. Each routine is judged by two panels of judges, and the ultimate result is the sum of the E- and D-scores.

#8 Event/Apparatus finals

The top eight ranked gymnasts for each apparatus will participate in the event finals based on their qualifying scores (also see two-per-country rules).

Aly Raisman at the 2016 Rio games, Olympic Artistic Gymnastics

#9 Deductions

Errors result in deductions from a gymnast's score. The major one is falling off the apparatus, which results in the whole mark being subtracted.

#10 Inquiry

A gymnast coach has the option to protest a score by submitting an inquiry. The judges will go at this particular question and assess if a mistake has been committed.

#11 Two-per-country rule

In an effort to increase the diversity of the finals, only two gymnasts from each competing nation can advance to a final (individual all-around, or the finals of the four events).

#12 Wolf turn

Due to the move's high value, gymnasts and viewers alike often roll their eyes when they witness it. The gymnast spins while squatting on one leg with the other extended, which is usually done on the beam. Maybe two, maybe three.

Laurie Hernandez at the 2016 Rio games, Olympic Artistic Gymnastics

#13 Total score

The gymnasts' combined D- and E-scoring, subtracting any deductions, equals their final score.

#14 Start Value

The routine's value before execution deductions are made.

#15 Podium training

One or two days before the start of qualifying, every athlete is permitted to perform a "dress rehearsal" using competitive gear.

Poll : 0 votes