5 Best Arm Workouts To Build Explosive Arms

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 52 // 26 Jul 2018, 20:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Free weights are very effective in building the arms

Building strong and explosive arms is on the wishlist of every fitness enthusiast. While improving the overall physique, well-built arms also aid in a host of upper body movements that you perform in your daily routine.

However, to build strong arms, one has to include a highly focused training program that targets the upper and the lower arms with unrivaled precision. It should include exercises that target the forearms, biceps and the triceps while also acting on a host of stabilization muscles for a balanced training routine.

Nevertheless, keep in mind to mix it up while at the gym and include a multitude of workouts in your training program. Ensure variety and perform exercises that target a host of muscles for a complete upper body workout to avoid any muscle imbalances that could lead to further complications down the line.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the five best arm workouts that you could add to your workout program to build explosive arms.

#1 Weighted Bench Dip

The weighted bench dip is an advanced variation of the standard dip that targets the Triceps Brachii with enhanced precision. In addition, the exercise targets the deltoids, biceps, lats and the pectoral muscles, making it a complete upper body workout.

Instructions:

Step 1: Place two flat benches such that the distance between them is marginally less than the length of your legs. Sit on the inside of the benches by placing your legs on one bench and resting your hands on the other bench. Use the help of an assistant to place the weight on the legs. Place the weight on the legs and then raise yourself if you are performing this exercise alone.

Step 2: Drop the lower body while keeping the arms stationary on the bench until the chest is in line with the bench. Keep your elbows close to the body while performing this motion for maximum efficiency.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tips: Do not overload the weights as it could lead to a serious injury. Beginners should perform this exercise without added resistance before stepping up the difficulty with weights.

Next up: Dumbbell Curl to Shoulder Press

1 / 5 NEXT