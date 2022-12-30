Lever arms are a versatile and budget-friendly piece of gym equipment that can enhance the quality of your home gym. Also known as jammer arms, they are a relatively new piece of equipment that you can add to your power rack.

Unlike free weights, jammer arms use a lever and fulcrum mechanism to change the load angle, which is similar to many machines. Since they take the load off your joints, they are ideal for beginners learning proper form, as well as advanced trainees looking to introduce new stimuli into their workout routine.

Today, we'll take a look at the five best exercises you can perform using lever arms.

Lever Arms are a revolutionary piece of gym equipment ideal for home workouts (Image via Instagram @gains_mcclain)

Top 5 Exercises You Can Do With Lever Arms

1) Chest Press

Lever Arm Chest Press (Image via Instagram @maxim_lemire)

Do you know that you can get all the benefits of a chest press machine by attaching lever arms to your power rack?In addition to this, you can reap spectacular gains while taking stress off your shoulders and elbow joints!

Instructions:

Place a flat bench at an angle so that it faces away from the power rack.

Set the jammer arms in a way that the handles are at roughly chest height.

Load weights as required.

Sit on the bench, pack your shoulders against the backrest and grip the handles with both arms.

Push against the lever arms until your arms are nearly at full extension.

Avoid lockout to maintain more tension on the pectorals.

Lower the weight slowly to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Unilateral Bent Over Rows

The biggest advantage of performing bent-over rows using lever arms is that it takes away a lot of lower back strain and helps you focus solely on contracting the back muscles. You can alter the angle and arm position to target different areas of your back.

Instructions:

Set the lever arm to roughly knee-height and load the desired weight.

Place your feet shoulder-width apart and bend over at the waist to pick up the handles.

Maintain a neutral spine and soft knees.

Row the handle up towards your chest while keeping your elbows close to your body.

Think of pulling with your elbows instead of your arms.

Lower slowly to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Seated Shoulder Press

Lever Arm Shoulder Press (Image via Instagram @crossequip)

If you want wide, powerful shoulders and triceps, the seated shoulder press is an excellent exercise to add to your routine. When done using lever arms, it drastically reduces stress on the shoulder joint, and also allows for a range of motion that is more suited for your anatomy.

Instructions:

Sit on an upright bench facing the power rack and grip the handles firmly at about shoulder height.

Set the lever arms to roughly waist height and load the required weights.

Press upwards till your arms are almost fully extended.

Pause before lockout and hold the contraction for a second before lowering the handles slowly back down to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Shrugs

Overload your traps and upper back by performing this movement. Using lever arms is a smarter option to train the trapezius since it allows you to hold the weight directly at your sides while minimizing lower back stress.

Instructions:

Set the jammer arms to roughly waist height and load the desired weight.

Face the squat rack while standing upright, with your feet placed roughly shoulder width apart.

Grip the handles and hold the weight comfortably by your side.

Shrug your shoulders upward explosively while trying to touch your shoulders to your ears.

Hold the peak contraction for a second and then lower slowly till you reach the starting position. Repeat.

5) Belt Squats

The belt squat is an exercise popularized by the late Louie Simmons, the famous powerlifter and founder of Westside Barbell. Lever arms will help you emulate this exercise without the need for expensive equipment. Belt squats remove spinal loading and put all the focus on your lower body, thereby making it ideal for injured trainees and those looking to boost their squat numbers.

Instructions:

Set the lever arm to roughly knee height and load the desired weight.

Stand facing the power rack with your feet placed roughly shoulder-width apart.

Fix a dip belt to the lever arm attachment.

Brace your core, and bend your legs and lower slowly into a squat.

Descend until your thighs are roughly parallel to the floor.

Push back up to the starting position and repeat as desired.

Feel free to change your foot stance depending on comfort level.

Other exercises you can perform using lever/jammer arms include the Leg Press, Standing Calf Raises, Deadlifts, and Glute Kickbacks.

Takeaway

Lever arms are a relatively new and versatile piece of gym equipment that will help you work your muscles by targeting unique joint angles. While it is not a shortcut to success, it will definitely help you in relieving joint stress and performing various machine exercises without spending enormous amounts of cash.

