5 Celebrity Diets That Everyone's Buzzing About

To be camera-ready at all times, celebrities eat a lot of lean, clean meals and follow strict diets. They also follow detox regimens, sometimes involving fasting. Nevertheless, despite the self-control required to maintain a flawless figure, they occasionally indulge in their favorite foods as well.

Hollywood stars spend much of their time in the limelight, meaning many of them devote their time to health and fitness to stay in shape for the cameras. While many of these diets leave us scratching our heads in confusion, some celebrities have engaged in eating regimens that are downright bizarre.

Here Are Five Celebrity Diets That Might Surprise You

1) Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Diet

Kim Kardashian, the TV star and reality show icon, has revealed that she lost 16 pounds in a matter of weeks by cutting out sugar and carbs and eating "just the cleanest veggies and protein." The 42-year-old told Vogue she also ran on a treadmill and wore a sauna suit to further shed weight. Doctors have expressed concern about the potential health impact of such a drastic diet.

Eating fewer carbs and doing more cardio won't necessarily help you shed pounds in the long run. Although these methods can help you drop pounds initially, much of that weight loss is likely water weight. And because the weight loss isn't long lasting, you may end up gaining back more than what you lost—a pattern known as "yo-yo dieting" that can worsen your health over time.

2) David Harbour's Intermittent Fasting

The Stranger Things star David Harbour followed an intermittent fasting regimen of six-hour fasts, two days of 24-hour fasts each week, and Pilates workouts to play a leaner version of Jim Hopper. He wanted to lean down, and Pilates helped lengthen, strengthen, and stretch muscles.

In terms of the diet that helped him lose weight, he ate more vegetables and avoided sugar. He now tries to skip breakfast and holds off on eating food until 1 or 2 pm. Harbour also tries to eat more vegetables than protein. There are always days that include Nutella.

3) Beyonce's Coachella Diet

In Beyoncé's new documentary, Homecoming, she reveals that after giving birth to twins, she followed a strict diet while training for her performance at Coachella.

However, the singer’s extreme diet and fitness routine isn’t likely a long-term solution for weight loss and physical fitness because it’s not sustainable. The singer revealed that she had cut out bread, carbs, sugar, dairy, meat, and fish from her diet—which meant she was "hungry".

In the documentary, Beyoncé says that if she had to go on the same extreme diet and fitness regimen again, she probably wouldn't. For many performers, being in shape is a necessity. They must be fit enough to endure long hours of performing on stage.

4) Madonna follows a macrobiotic diet

Madonna’s diet consists of mostly macrobiotic foods, including whole grains, soy, sea vegetables, and fermented foods like sauerkraut and miso. She follows a strict vegetarian diet, avoiding all wheat, eggs, meat, and dairy products.

While there are many benefits to eating fermented foods, this diet is probably not the best choice for people who want to get enough nutrients. It's very restrictive, which makes it hard to stick to over time and makes it difficult to get enough calcium, iron, B vitamins, and other nutrients.

5) Gwyneth Paltrow: Goat milk cleanse

Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP has made a name for itself as the go-to source for quirky, sometimes questionable health and beauty tips.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared with Shape that she tried a milk cleanse. According to Gwyneth, the idea behind a milk cleanse is that parasites thrive on milk protein, and if people drink nothing but milk for eight days, the parasites will come out of their intestinal walls and die off after being exposed to herbs.

Takeaway

No single diet plan will fit everyone perfectly, and you shouldn't take anyone's celebrity approach as gospel. It's always best to create a diet plan that fits your lifestyle and eating habits while not requiring you to make too many sacrifices along the way.

So the next time you hear about a new celebrity diet, be sure to think twice before incorporating any of these fads into your own daily routine.

