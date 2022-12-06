5 Exercises to Get Those Boulder Shoulders

Building boulder shoulders requires you to follow a comprehensive shoulder workout routine tha targets all the muscles through unique and different angles along with promoting muscle growth in the upper body.

We have created a list of a few best exercises that can help you get boulder shoulders if you perform them regularly. These workiuts will pack strength in your upper body along with allowing you to gain muscle mass.

Barbell Military Press and Other Exercises for Boulder Shoulders

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Barbell Military Press

It's one of the staple exercises even for weightlifters. This exercise can help in strengthening the triceps, shoulders, upper back, and chest along with building strong core muscles.

How to do the exercise?

Start in a good standing posture before clutching the barbell, with both palms apart at shoulder distance and palms angled to the front.

Position the barbell at mid-chest height.

Keep the barbell close to your body before bending into the quarter squat with contracted glutes and core muscles.

Do not flare your elbows to the sides, and keep your elbows pointing to the front.

Press the barbell straight to the sky by standing upright, with your biceps close to your ears. Hold before lowering the barbell back to chest level with control. Repeat.

2) Dumbbell Overhead Press

It's a great exercise to increase upper body strength and build boulder shoulders. This exercise can promote hypertrophy of the shoulders and back muscles along with promoting balanced growth.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in an upright standing position, with your back straight while clutching dumbbells in both hands at shoulder level in an overhand grip.

Your knuckles should be angled to the sky. In a controlled manner, raise the dumbbells above your head, and hold them at the top movement.

With controlled motion, return the dumbbells back to your shoulders. Repeat.

3) Dumbbell Incline Rear Fly

In addition to developing boulder shoulders, it can provide a multitude of benefits, including strengthening the chest muscles, redefining the triceps, and building muscle mass in the chest. This exercise can engage the triceps, upper chest, and pectorals.

How to do the exercise?

Begin by assuming a seated position on the bench with both feet pressed onto the ground and bench adjusted to about 30 to 45-degree incline.

Bring the dumbbells over your chest, with your palms angled to each other and elbows slightly bent.

With control, lower the dumbbells in an arc motion to feel a stretch in your shoulders or chest.

Bring the dumbbells back to the starting position in an arc movement. Repeat.

4) Upright Row

It's one of the best exercises to build boulder shoulders along with providing a comprehensive workout to the upper body. This exercise can build overall strength of the upper body and enhance functional movements, such as carrying, lifting, and pulling.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a good standing position, with your feet apart at shoulder distance.

Grasp the barbell, and position it with your arms hanging and in front of the thighs.

The palms should be angled to your body, with your lower back straight.

Tighten your abdominals, and lift your chest to raise the barbell at chin level.

Pause at the top movement before slowly lowering the barbell back to the starting position. Keep your gaze to the front throughout the movement. Repeat.

5) Rear Delt Row

It can help build strength and power in the body. This exercise can also help in strengthening the biceps.

How to do the exercise?

Begin by lying on the exercise bench on your stomach, with the bench inclined at 45 degrees.

Clutch the dumbbells in both palms, and position them hanging on the ground, with your upper arm perpendicular to the body.

Elevate the dumbbells in a vertical movement till your elbows are right above your shoulders.

Reverse the movement, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the amazing and most efficient to help you get boulder shoulders. They can also provide you with several other benefits, such as greater symmetry of the upper body, increased strength, building muscle mass, and more.

Beginners should start with lesser weight while doing these exercise and focus on adopting the proper stance. You can also begin with warm-up exercises to get your heart pumping.

