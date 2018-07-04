5 Explosive Arm Workouts for Massive Biceps and Triceps

Dumbbells are very effective in toning the biceps and triceps

Biceps and triceps are quintessential in holding the arm together and aid in all the major movements that you perform in your daily routine, making it absolutely necessary to train these muscle groups. Moreover, massive biceps and triceps are very prominent in the upper body and play a vital role in aesthetics as well, putting it on the wishlist of every fitness enthusiast.

However, training these muscles is not an easy task as it requires unrelenting focus and discipline along with a great workout routine. In addition, it is very important to have a healthy diet that is a rich source of protein.

Note: Ensure that you do not overload the weights when training with the barbell or the dumbbells as it could lead to a serious injury. Focus on finishing a higher rep count over lifting larger weights.

Let us not wait any longer and dive in deeper into the five super effective arm workouts for mass that you could add to your training program for a well-toned upper body.

#1 Barbell Curl

The barbell curl not only improves the biceps strength but also works on improving in the grip and forearm strength. Being a free weight exercise, it is highly customizable and could be performed by people of different age groups and diverse skill levels.

Instructions

Step 1: Stand straight while holding the barbell with a grip that is almost equal to the width of the shoulder. The palms should be facing outwards, and the elbows should be positioned close to the torso. Ensure that the arms are fully extended in the initial position.

Step 2: Lift the barbell towards the roof by contracting the biceps until it is level with the shoulders. Take care to keep the biceps stationary for maximum efficiency.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tips: You could perform this exercise using the EZ curl bar with various grips for variable resistance and improved customisability. Focus on proper form and a controlled movement. Avoid any unnecessary jerks while performing this exercise.

