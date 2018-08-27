Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 HIIT Workouts With Weights To Burn Fat

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
602   //    27 Aug 2018, 22:04 IST

Kettlebell swings are very effective in burning excess fat
Kettlebell swings are very effective in burning fat

High-intensity interval training workouts are radically different from the traditional training programs, which focus on smooth and controlled motion over a long duration of time. In HIIT workouts, one must perform a range of motions at a rapid pace in a short duration of time.

Studies have pointed out that HIIT workouts are beneficial over traditional strength training and aerobic exercises when it comes to calorie-burn and getting in shape. Additionally, due to the volatile nature of the training program, it activates a host of muscles both in the upper and the lower body in a single workout routine.

Nevertheless, remember that the HIIT workouts require proper warm-up exercises like the traditional training programs to activate muscles and improve blood circulation. Furthermore, people looking to burn fat and get in shape must focus on having a healthy diet that is rich in protein while containing reduced quantities of fat.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the five HIIT workouts in include weights to burn the fat at a faster pace.

#1 Kettlebell Swing


The kettlebell swing is a wonderful exercise for burning calories at an accelerated pace. Additionally, this exercise is very effective in toning a host of muscles in the upper body including the shoulders, biceps, triceps and the abdominal muscles.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with your feet positioned shoulder-width apart and secure the kettlebell with both the arms using a pronated grip. Slightly bend your knees and move the kettlebell between your feet.

Step 2: Swing the kettlebell forward by bending your hips forward and straightening your torso. Continue this motion until the kettlebell is just above shoulder-height. Ensure that the arms are fully extended while performing the swinging motion.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the initial position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: Ensure that you follow proper form while performing this exercise as an improper form could lead to a serious rotator cuff injury. Experienced trainers could perform one-arm kettlebell swings for a more targeted workout experience.

Next up: Russian Twist

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Workout Tips HIIT Workout Tips
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
7 Fat Burning HIIT Workouts For Women To Burn Calories
RELATED STORY
6 Intense HIIT Workouts For Abs And Obliques
RELATED STORY
Explosive HIIT Workout Plan To Burn Fat & Reduce Weight
RELATED STORY
5 Intense HIIT Workouts For Men To Maintain Fitness
RELATED STORY
6 Easy To Do HIIT Workouts For Beginners
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Cardio Workouts At Home To Lose Fat And Build...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Cardio Workouts To Reduce Fat 
RELATED STORY
6 Easy & Effective Thigh Workouts To Burn Fat and Have...
RELATED STORY
7 CrossFit Workouts Without Using Weights
RELATED STORY
5 Burning Cardio Workouts To Reduce Fat And Shape Your Body
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us