5 Yoga Poses That will Prepare Your Body for Full Wheel Pose

The wheel pose, also called chakrasana or urdhva dhanurasana, is an intermediate to advanced level deep back bend that engages some of the major muscles of the body. This yoga pose gently opens the chest and helps strengthen the thighs, abdomen, and arms. Regular practice of the wheel pose can boost energy and improve flexibility as well.

While the wheel pose may appear simple, the truth is that this asana is quite challenging and requires great flexibility. If not done correctly, the pose can injure your shoulders and wrists and trigger pain in the lower back. In some cases, it can even lead to tightening of the back muscles and mobility issues.

The good news is that there are several yoga poses that can prepare your muscles for a full wheel pose. The following yoga postures target the same muscles as the chakrasana and help enhance overall flexibility and strength. Regular practice of these poses can help you execute a full wheel pose correctly in no time.

Yoga poses to prepare body for wheel pose

Try the following five yoga poses to give your muscles the strength and flexibility they need to perform a full wheel pose:

1) Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

It's a full body strengthener that targets the shoulders and legs and stretches out the hamstrings and hands.

To do it, begin in a tabletop position with your knees and hands on the floor. Engage your abs; lift your knees off the floor, and straighten your legs. Keep your head stable and gaze between your legs.

Push through your fingers, and stretch your tailbone up as high as you can without lifting your heels. Once you're still, hold the position for as long as you can.

2) Bridge pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

The bridge pose is considered the predecessor of the wheel pose. It opens the shoulders and chest and strengthens the lower body muscles too.

To do the pose, lie on your back on a flat surface, with your feet on the floor and knees bent. Place your hands beside your body. Slowly lift your hips off the floor, and ensure that your body is in a straight line from head to knees.

As you lift your hips, make sure your glutes and core are properly engaged. Move your shoulders away from your ears, and keep your neck stable. Hold the posture for as long as you can, and slowly release your body back to the floor.

3) Chair pose (Utkatasana)

It's another very powerful yoga asana that targets the core muscles and legs, and also helps lengthen the spine. This pose builds up great stamina and makes the muscles stronger.

To do it, stand with your feet together, and bring your arms over your head, with your palms facing each other. Bend your knees, and ensure that they're parallel to the floor. Push your hips back and down, and slightly lean your upper body forward. Move your tailbone back, and engage your core throughout the pose. Hold the posture for a few seconds, and return to standing.

4) Plank pose (Phalakasana)

The plank pose strengthens the arm and core, the two most important muscles involved during a full wheel pose. The phalakasana fires up the abs and builds massive stamina throughout the body.

To do it, take a tabletop position on your knees and hands, and make sure your wrists are underneath your shoulder muscles and palms are pressing into the floor. Keep your gaze down, and tuck your toes under.

Extend your legs straight back so that the body gets into a straight line from the heels to the head. Do not arch your spine or sink your hips towards the floor. Try to maintain a good balance on your toes and elbows, and hold the posture for a few seconds.

5) Sphinx pose (Salamba Bhujangasana)

It's a gentle backbend yoga asana that stretches the chest and strengthens the spine while opening the shoulder muscles.

To do it, lie on your belly with your legs positioned hip distance apart. Move your elbows under your shoulders, and keep your forearms parallel to each other. As you inhale, start to lift your chest off the floor, and bring your head back. Ensure that your legs are stable, and tailbone is lengthened completely. Remain in this posture for as long as you can.

Takeaway

While the wheel pose is quite a demanding yoga asana, with the help of the aforementioned preparatory poses, you can easily work your way up to perform it correctly. With regular and consistent practice, your muscles will become stronger and more flexible, which will help you reach a full wheel pose safely and efficiently.

