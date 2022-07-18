6 Best Exercises That Can Help You Become a Better Climber

Climbing is not only a physical challenge but is also a challenging activity that requires fearlessness and confidence along with strong muscles.

It's is a full-body workout that's also fun and adventurous. Climbing targets your arms, shoulders, core and legs, making it a great way to build strength and body stability.

While working out, you might get carried away with upper body exercises, as climbing is so much about the arms and shoulders. However, don’t forget that your core and legs are just as important for climbing.

Best Exercises to Help You Become Better Climber

The following exercises will target the areas that help in climbing higher along with the opposing areas to maintain balance. It could very well help you become a better climber and improve your peak performance.

Here are six exercises to help you become a better climber by strengthening your muscles, improving your balance and enhancing your body stability:

1) Plank

Core strength is important for climbers, and plank is one of the simplest yet most effective core workouts. It can help you become a better climber by enhancing your body balance, building greater control over your movements and improving your footwork precision.

How to do it?

Assume the push-up position with the palms just beneath the shoulders and legs extended behind you. Engage your core, and hold the plank position for a few moments.

2) Negative Pull-up

Negative pull-up is a dynamic exercise that can help you become a better climber by building strength in the back of the upper body. It helps climbers in movements such as lifting themselves.

How to do it?

Position yourself under a pull-up bar in a manner that allows you to reach it while you are standing. Grasp the pull-up bar with both hands such that your elbows are at the side, and chin is above the bar. Slightly bend your knees to hang on the bar. Slowly lower your body down till your arms are straightened. Repeat.

3) Goblet Squat

Goblet squat can help you become a better climber by building the strength of your core and glutes. Core strength is important for climbers, as it helps in maintaining the balance and body stability, while glute strength is beneficial for leg movement and a better body balance.

How to do it?

Position your feet at a hip-width distance while holding one dumbbell with both hands in front of your chest. Lower your body into a squat position while bringing your hips and back down along with keeping your chest straight. Power through the heels while engaging the glutes to return to the centre position. Repeat.

4) Triceps Dip

Triceps strength is a vital aspect of climbing, as it helps in the pulling movement of the activity. Triceps dip can help you become a better climber by strengthening your triceps and activating your core muscles. It can also help climbers by preventing muscle imbalances and injuries.

How to do it?

Position yourself at the edge of a chair while clutching your hands beside your hips. Keep your legs extended while looking straightforward. Lift your body while pressing onto your palms, and lower yourself by bending your elbows. Slowly push your body back upwards, and repeat.

5) Superman

Superman can help you become a better climber by building strength in your lower back along with targeting your posterior chain. These are the muscles that are crucial for climbing, particularly at steeper angles, protecting your back from getting hurt.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the ground on your stomach while your legs are extended behind you and your arms in front of you. Your palms should be facing the floor. Raise your arms and legs simultaneously, and hold for a few moments before releasing. Repeat.

6) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swing is one of the great exercises that can help you become a better climber by helping build up explosive body power. The greater explosive power of the body can be highly beneficial for different movements of climbing, such as pulling your body upwards. Additionally, it can also help in building greater strength in the core, quads and glutes.

How to do it?

Position the kettlebell in front of your body while keeping your feet at some distance. Grasp the kettlebell with both hands while keeping your back rigid. With a slight bend on the knees, raise the kettlebell to swing it between your legs.

Bring the kettlebell to chest height with extended arms while pushing the hips forward and pressing onto your feet. Bring the weight to its initial position similar, like in deadlifts. Repeat.

