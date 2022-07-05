7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get Strong Arms Like Dana Linn Bailey

Dana Linn Bailey is the first female physique professional in the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB). She's an American fitness competitor who won Joe Weider's Olympia in 2013.

Bailey has one of the most aesthetic shredded physiques, for which she follows heavy compound movements and a clean diet. She's an entrepreneur who is seeking to enrich the fitness world with her knowledge.

The fitness competitor considers consistency crucial to building a shredded physique. If you want a body like her, make sure to stay focused on her workout routine and diet plan.

Dumbbell Exercises for Strong Arms Like Dana Linn Bailey

The following seven amazing dumbbell exercises will help you get strong arms just like Dana Linn Bailey's:

1) Dumbbell Hammer Curl

This exercise is an effective way to build strong arms like Dana Linn Bailey's. The dumbbell hammer curls engage the arm muscles that are often neglected. This exercise can help in gaining mass in your upper arms along with giving your body a more shredded look.

How to do it?

Stand upright with your feet at shoulder distance, and slightly bend your knees. Clutch the dumbbells in each arm with the arm angled towards the body.

Stick the elbows close to your body, and slowly bring the dumbbells towards the shoulder by bending the elbows. Hold the position for the moment.

Bring the weights to the initial position.

Repeat.

2) Standing Dumbbell Lateral Raise

This dumbbell exercise is an effective workout for your arms. It will not only help you get strong arms like Dana Linn Bailey but also help in strengthening the shoulder muscles. You can develop shoulders and forearms like a fitness competitor by including a standing dumbbell lateral raise in the workout.

How to do it?

With your arms alongside your body, stand tall, and clutch the dumbbell in each hand. Keep your shoulders tucked backward, and keep looking forward.

Bring the dumbbells out towards both sides while keeping their arms completely straight.

Lift the dumbbells till your arms are at shoulder level, and your body creates a ‘T’ shape.

Hold the position for a couple of seconds before lowering it back to the initial position.

Repeat.

3) Incline Dumbbell Rear Fly

This dumbbell exercise can help you build strong arms like Dana Linn Bailey's by engaging your shoulders and back.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the bench on the front side, with dumbbells in both hands.

Simultaneously bring both your arms at shoulder level while keeping them straight.

Bring your arms back to the initial position.

Repeat.

4) Seated Dumbbell Overhead Press

This is a powerful exercise that can help you get strong arms and shoulders.

How to do it?

Position yourself in a seated manner on the bench while clutching the dumbbells by the shoulders and hands facing forward.

Keep your elbows angled at 90 degrees.

Straighten with your elbows to raise the weights above your head.

Bring the weights to the starting position.

Repeat.

5) Triceps Kickback

Triceps kickbacks can help in strengthening the arm muscles along with stabilising the shoulder joints and aiding with daily activities. You must add this dumbbell exercise to your workout routine to get strong arms like Dana Linn Bailey's.

How to do it?

Grasp the dumbbells in both hands with their arms towards each other and knees slightly bent. With an upright spine, angle your torso in a parallel position to the ground.

With the arms sticking close to your body and head in line with the spine, extend your elbows. Only move the forearms while keeping the upper arms still.

Bring the weights to the initial position.

Repeat.

6) Overhead Extension

The overhead extension is a dynamic dumbbell exercise that can engage the muscles in your arms along with building strength.

How to do it?

Stand tall with the dumbbell grasped with both hands overhead. Maintain stability in the shoulders and core engaged.

Slowly bring the dumbbell behind your back.

Power back to the initial position.

Repeat.

7) Military Raise

It's a dynamic dumbbell exercise that can help in building muscle mass and strength in the arms. Do this exercise to get strong arms like Dana Linn Bailey's.

How to do it?

Position yourself in the seated position, with your back upright and press against the bench.

Bring the dumbbells of both hands at shoulder height with palm facing in the front.

Bring the weight over the head by straightening the arms.

Lower the dumbbells to shoulder height.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

Dana Linn Bailey has been a popular name in the world of weightlifting and has commanded high respect. The aforementioned dumbbell exercises can help you get arms like this fitness competitor's, but consistency in your diet and workout is crucial.

