6 Healthy Foods to Add to Your Diet

Food determines the course of our health and incorporating healthy foods into the diet yields promising results with regard to ideal body composition, weight loss, muscle gain, immune health, joint health, and prevention of several diseases. Food is a source of essential micronutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is composed of three macronutrients: carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Carbohydrates and fats are the main energy-yielding molecules whereas protein plays a major role in the synthesis of muscles and tissues. Healthy foods can be classified on the basis of their nutritional values and health benefits.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic 90% of all disease is related to LIFESTYLE choices - the food you eat, the amount you exercise, the toxins you’re exposed to, etc.



Only 10% is due to genetics.



Genetics may load the gun.



But diet and lifestyle pull the trigger. 90% of all disease is related to LIFESTYLE choices - the food you eat, the amount you exercise, the toxins you’re exposed to, etc. Only 10% is due to genetics. Genetics may load the gun. But diet and lifestyle pull the trigger.

Dr. James, who is an evidence-based nutrition expert and cardiovascular research scientist, firmly reiterates that lifestyle choices contribute to 90% of lifestyle disorders. What we include in our diet and how much we exercise determines the fate of our physical and mental health. This article lists six healthy foods that can be easily included in your diet.

Healthy Foods to Include in Your Diet

Here's a list of healthy foods that can be beneficial to your health.

1. Cheese

All types of cheeses are excellent sources of protein for vegetarians. They are among the high-protein foods that are delicious. The nutritional value of cheddar cheese is mentioned below:

Calories: 120 kcal

Fat: 10 g

Sodium: 190 mg

Carbohydrates: 0 g

Fiber: 0 g

Sugar: 1 g

Protein: 7 g

Calcium: 201.6 mg

Vitamin A: 95.7 mcg

Vitamin B12: 0.3 mcg

Cheese is among the high-fat foods that are super healthy.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the best probiotic-rich foods that you should include in your diet. Yogurt can provide high-quality protein for vegetarians. Greek yogurt is more nutritious than plain yogurt.

One cup (8 oz) of plain yogurt contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 149 kcal

Fat: 8 g

Sodium: 113 mg

Carbohydrates: 11.4 g

Fiber: 0 g

Sugars: 11.4 g

Protein: 8.5 g

Phosphorus: 233 mg

Calcium: 296 mg

Riboflavin: 0.34 mg

3. Almonds

Almonds are powerful pre-workout snacks to fuel the body. They are among the healthy foods that are low-carb and keto-friendly. They can also be used to prepare almond milk.

The nutritional value per 100 grams of almonds is as follows:

Protein: 21.15 g

Fat: 49.93 g

Carbohydrates: 21.55 g

Fiber: 12.50 g

Sugar: 4.35 g

Calcium: 269 mg

Iron: 3.71 mg

Magnesium: 270 mg

Phosphorus: 481 mg

Potassium: 733 mg

Vitamin E: 25.63 mg

4. Eggs

Egg protein has the highest biological value. They can be used to cook some of the best high-protein snacks to boost your metabolism. Eggs are versatile and tasty. People with albumin allergies should avoid eggs.

Two eggs (100 g) contain:

Calories: 155 kcal

Protein: 12.6 g

Carbohydrates: 1.12 g

Fat: 10.6 g

Choline: 294 mg

Vitamin D: 87 IU

Cholesterol: 373 mg

Vitamin A

Folate

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B2

Phosphorus

Selenium

Research conducted by the Department of Nutritional Sciences, University of Connecticut, has indicated that egg yolk cholesterol is good for health and does not increase the risk of coronary heart disease.

5. Salmon

Salmon is a rich source of vitamin D and can reduce inflammation in the body.

The nutritional value of 100 g of salmon is:

Calories: 280 kcal

Fat: 12.5 g

Sodium: 86 mg

Carbohydrates: 0 g

Fiber: 0 g

Sugars: 0 g

Protein: 39.2 g

Salmon are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These beneficial fatty acids are known reduce inflammation in the body, improve immunity, and enhance bone and heart health. They should be a part of your food.

6. Tofu

Tofu is among the healthy foods that are allowed on a vegan diet. It can be used to prepare various recipes. It is made from soy. Tofu is the ultimate vegan protein.

100 g of tofu contains:

Calories: 171 kcal

Carbohydrates: 5.34 g

Fats: 10 g

Protein: 13 g

Calcium: 418 mg

Magnesium: 63 mg

Iron: 3 mg

Phosphorus: 279 mg

Potassium: 173 mg

Zinc: 2 mg

Folate: 25 mcg

A paper published in the journal Nutrients has associated soy and soy products like tofu with a decreased risk of coronary heart disease.

Summary

These foods can be beneficial to overall health if included in the diet. It is recommended to include other healthy foods in a balanced diet to get enough nutrients for better physical and mental health.

Poll : 0 votes