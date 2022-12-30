Looking for the best jammer press exercise variations to build athletic power? Jammer presses are regularly performed by football and rugby athletes to build explosive speed and strength in the lower body. They also help to overload the chest, shoulders, biceps, and back muscles with a functional movement pattern.

However, if a jammer press machine (hammer machine) is unavailable, you can still emulate its benefits through the following jammer press exercise variations:

Top 6 Jammer Press Exercise Variations You Should Try

1) Jammer Press With Deep Squat

Jammer press with squat (Image via Instagram @prevailpf)z)

If you want to induce quad and hamstring hypertrophy while developing lower body explosiveness, add this move to your arsenal of jammer press exercise variations. Since your entire body is involved, you can load this exercise to be considerably heavier than the basic jammer press.

Here's how to do it:

Secure the barbell to a corner or landmine station. Grab the free end of the bar with cupped hands. Keep your body at a 45-degree angle to the bar.

Position the bar in front of your chest with the shoulders packed and gaze straight ahead.

Keep your back straight and avoid lower back arching.

Descend into a deep squat and then explode upwards to press the bar overhead.

Repeat as desired.

2) Dual Landmine Jammer Press

This exercise is one of the best jammer press exercise variations to develop total-body explosive strength and overhead stability.

Here's how to do it:

Begin by placing two barbells against the wall or landmine attachments.

Grab both barbells using a shoulder-width grip and assume a broad jump position.

Brace your core and explode with maximum force as you press the barbells forward and upwards.

Assume a staggered stance as you finish the push motion.

Lower the barbell to shoulder height, return to a broad jump position, and repeat.

3) Single-Arm Landmine Jammer Press

Single-arm landmine jammer press (Image via Instagram @wheyahead)

If you're a combat athlete, you might be interested in adding this move to your list of jammer press exercise variations. It will engage more of your core and also help increase punching power and core stability.

Here's how to do it:

Assume a broad jump position and cup a barbell attached to a landmine station or barbell in the palm of your hand.

Position the bar near your shoulder while keeping your back straight, core braced, and chest up.

Press the weight forward with maximum explosive force and hold the top position for a second.

Lower down slowly and repeat.

You can also alternate arms with each rep to make the exercise more difficult.

4) Cable Jammer Press

This movement will absolutely test your total-body coordination and forward propulsion power. It will also help build muscle in your arms, back, shoulders, and legs. The constant tension provided by the cables makes it an excellent core developer.

Here's how to do it:

Attach two handles to a cable machine just below shoulder-height.

Assume a broad jump stance with the handles held in a neutral grip.

Your arms should be slightly in front of you, almost as if you're about to do a punching motion with both arms.

While bracing your core, explode forward with your entire body.

Extend the arms fully forward and place one leg forward to maintain balance.

Now, return back to the starting position. Repeat as desired.

5) Banded Jammer Press

You can emulate the jammer press with just a pair of resistance bands. This is one of the best jammer press exercise variations to improve full-body awareness and horizontal force production.

Here's how to do it:

Attach two resistance bands to a power rack just below shoulder-height.

Assume a broad jump stance with the bands held in a neutral grip.

Similar to the cable jammer press, your arms should be placed slightly in front as if you're about to do a punching motion with both arms.

Explode forward with your entire body.

Extend your arms fully forward and use a staggered foot stance to maintain balance.

Return back to the starting position and repeat as desired.

6) TRX Suspended Jammer Press

Work on your athletic stance, build explosive upper-body strength, challenge your core muscles, and grow your chest, delts, and triceps, all with one of the most challenging jammer press exercise variations!

Here's how to do it:

Attach a TRX suspension trainer to the topmost rung of the power rack.

Attach its ends to the a barbell placed in the power rack at waist height.

Unload the barbell using a double overhand grip and walk it out slowly using 2-3 steps.

The bar should now be at your lower chest level.

Assume a staggered foot stance and push the bar straight forward explosively.

Lower the bar to the starting position and repeat.

Takeaway

Use the aforementioned jammer press exercise variations to develop outstanding full-body explosiveness and functional strength. Add this to the end of your workout two to three times a week as a finisher for your upper body and lower body routines.

