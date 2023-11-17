7 simple ways to clear stuffy nose instantly at home    

Want to clear stuffy nose instantly? Well, you’ll be surprised to know that there are several things you can do at home to get rid of nasal congestion immediately.

A stuffy nose can be irritating. It can cause difficulty while breathing and also lead to numerous uncomfortable symptoms like headaches, body aches, and more.

While medications can help, they take some time to work. In the meantime, you can opt for some home remedies to get relief. In this article, we have listed a few easy remedies that you can try at home to clear stuffy nose quickly.

7 best ways to clear stuffy nose at home

There are several causes of nasal congestion, including viral or bacterial infection, allergies, common cold, asthma, sinus infection, and more. To clear stuffy nose fast, here are a few things you can try:

1. Try steam inhalation

Steam inhalation is effective. (Image via Freepik)

Steam inhalation helps clear sinuses fast and offers instant relief. This is one of the oldest and easiest ways to get rid of nasal congestion. You can buy steamers from pharmacies for this purpose and use them easily at home.

To make steam inhalation more effective, remember to add an antiseptic herb to it. Use this remedy at least thrice a day to get relief.

2. Use saline nasal spray

Saline nasal spray is safe for everyone. (Image via Freepik/bearfotos)

Saline nasal sprays can also clear stuffy nose instantly and provide great relief from other symptoms associated with this problem. These unmedicated sprays add moisture to the nasal passages and help eliminate irritants, mucus, and allergens responsible for stuffy noses. This, as a result, reduces irritation and nasal inflammation and provides relief.

Nasal sprays can be used by people of any age as they are safe and don’t contain any medicated ingredients.

3. Use a warm compress

A warm compress reduces inflammation. (Image via Freepik/8photos)

Using a warm compress is another easy and effective way to clear stuffy nose quickly. This remedy helps reduce inflammation in the nasal passages and opens them so you can blow out excess mucus easily.

A warm compress will also soothe your inflamed sinuses and help you to breathe easily.

4. Use a humidifier

Using a humidifier loosens the mucus. (Image via Pexels/furkanfdemir)

Using a humidifier in your room, especially at night can add moisture to your nasal passage and help clear out mucus and other allergens effectively. A humidifier loosens the mucus and eases congestion by providing relief to your swollen and inflamed nasal blood vessels.

As a result, this will make it easier for you to blow your nose and flush out extra mucus responsible for the congestion. Just make sure you clean the humidifier regularly and use it in sterile water.

5. Use ginger

Consume ginger tea. (Image via Pexels/Angele J)

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of ginger make it an effective remedy to clear stuffy nose instantly. Ginger may help unclog a congested nose and give instant relief from nasal inflammation. You can either drink ginger tea or use ginger as a compressor.

To use ginger as a compressor, just boil one cup of water and add a few pieces of ginger to it. Now take a washcloth, soak it in ginger water and put it on your face for a few minutes.

6. Take a hot shower

A hot shower opens up the nasal passages. (Image via Pexels/Yaroslav Shuraev)

Just like steam inhalation, a hot shower can also provide you quick relief from nasal congestion. It may help loosen mucus and allergens trapped in the nasal passages and ease swollen and inflamed noses as well.

Moreover, taking a hot shower can help you breathe normally and easily.

7. Use a neti pot

Using a neti pot can flush out mucus. (Image via Freepik/benzoix)

Another effective way to clear stuffy nose is to use a neti pot – a container designed to help flush out mucus, fluids, allergens, and other fluids from nasal passages. It is a simple technique that’s sure to give you instant relief from nasal congestion.

So, these are some of the best remedies on how to instantly unclog your nose. Make sure to use these remedies at least twice a day to get relief fast.

If these tips don’t work or your condition worsens, opt for over-the-counter medications or simply consult a healthcare provider for a more effective treatment. Your doctor may help identify the underlying cause of your nasal congestion and prescribe relevant medications.