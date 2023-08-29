Eating eggs for weight loss is not a new concept. Manu nutritionists, doctors and experts have talked about this benefit of eggs for a long time.

Eggs provide high-quality protein, healthy lipids, vitamins and minerals. Amino acids in eggs have a high biological value and are optimal for muscle gain and tissue repair.

Eggs are amazing when it comes to their nutritive value, but can you eat eggs for weight loss? In this article, we discuss how eggs and weight loss can go hand in hand in a diet.

Eating egg at night to lose weight: Is it effective?

Eggs are nutritious and tasty. (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Belov)

Weight loss is dependent on various factors, and protein can play a key role in fat loss.

Proteins can reduce unnecessary hunger pangs and cravings, reducing overall calorie intake. Using eggs for weight loss can give the same benefits. However, having eggs at night or during the day gives similar results. Feel free to consume them any time you prefer.

Eggs and other high-protein foods can boost metabolic rate and energy expenditure. The low-carb profile of eggs makes them ideal for fat loss. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundred grams of eggs contain:

Calories : 155 kcal

: 155 kcal Protein : 12.6 grams

: 12.6 grams Carbohydrates : 1.12 grams

: 1.12 grams Fat : 10.6 grams

: 10.6 grams Choline : 294 mg

: 294 mg Vitamin D : 87 IU

: 87 IU Cholesterol: 373 mg

Eggs provide highly bioavailable vitamin D and good cholesterol, which acts as a precursor to various hormones in the body, including vitamin D, cortisol, testosterone and estrogen.

You can observe that 100 grams of eggs contain a meager 1.12 grams of carbs which makes it ideal for weight loss and to be included in the ketogenic diet. If you're using eggs for weight loss, remember to use fresh eggs for better health.

Can I eat eggs for weight loss? Eggs and weight loss

The boiled egg diet claims quick weight loss. (Image via Unsplash/Tamanna Rumee)

Eggs can be used to make various keto-friendly low-carb snacks. Eating eggs for weight loss is effective, as eggs do not contain carbs.

All carbohydrates yield glucose, which leads to higher insulin level in the body. Insulin spikes are the main factor responsible for fat gain, and high-protein foods can be considered the best alternative to high-carb foods.

Healthy fats in eggs also help with fat loss, as they do not trigger insulin spikes.

Are boiled eggs good for weight loss?

Boiled eggs can be a good way to reduce carb intake. (Image via Unsplash/Tamanna Rumee)

Eggs can be cooked in various ways, and boiled ones are among the most popular ones.

Scrambled eggs, omelettes and sunny side-ups require oil to cook them. However, boiled eggs and water-poached eggs are free from any added oil and only contain natural yolk fat.

Using boiled eggs for weight loss is quite a good idea to begin with. Boiled eggs are best for a low-calorie diet and can help reduce the overall calorie intake. Using eggs for weight loss is the best idea in any type of diet. The boiled egg diet recommends the consumption of boiled eggs throughout the day.

Here's a tasty recipe made with boiled eggs:

Ingredients

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

2 tbsp cilantro, finely chopped

2 tbsp celery, finely chopped

3 tbsp onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp dill leaves, finely chopped

3 tbsp chives, finely chopped

Dressing

4 tablespoons of egg mayonnaise

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp mustard (any strong mustard)

1 tsp paprika powder

1/2 tsp salt (sea salt or black salt)

1/2 tsp ground pepper

1 garlic clove, minced (optional)

Instructions

Peel and chop the hard-boiled eggs, and place them in a mixing bowl.

Add the finely chopped cilantro, celery, onion slices, garlic, dill and chives.

Pour the dressing, and toss the mixture gently with a spoon. Serve chilled.

You can also prepare mashed eggs for an egg sandwich using the same dressing. In a ketogenic or any low-carb diet, the amount of eggs does not matter. However, if you have an allergy to eggs or if aren't sure about including eggs for weight loss, consult a nutritionist for advice.

