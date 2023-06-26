5 best protein foods for weight loss

It's always a good idea to include protein foods for weight loss due to their amazing nutritional properties. Proteins help regulate hunger and satiety hormones, reducing cravings for junk food and high-carb foods.

In this article, we bring you a list of protein foods for weight loss that might help you lose weight naturally and at ease.

Why eat protein foods for weight loss?

Meat and poultry are among the best protein foods for weight loss. (Image via Unsplash/Eiliv Aceron)

Protein is the term used to describe a chain of amino acids, which are the building blocks of the body.

They're required for muscle synthesis, the function of enzymes, hormones and several other molecules in the body. Protein makes you feel full and does not cause insulin spikes, unlike carbs. Hence, they're the best things to include in a diet for rapid weight loss.

Protein foods list for weight loss

Check out the nutritional analysis of the five best protein foods for weight loss:

1) Egg

Eggs are the best source of protein in terms of bioavailability. The calories in eggs are contributed by good fats and hence do not cause weight gain. Hundred grams of eggs contain:

Calories : 155 kcal

: 155 kcal Protein : 12.6 grams

: 12.6 grams Carbohydrates : 1.12 grams

: 1.12 grams Fat : 10.6 grams

: 10.6 grams Choline : 294 mg

: 294 mg Vitamin D : 87 IU

: 87 IU Cholesterol: 373 mg

2) Chicken

The calories and protein in chicken breasts make them among the best protein foods for weight loss and fit efficiently in a low-carb diet if you are following one. A chicken breast has the following nutritional value:

Calories : 128 kcal

: 128 kcal Fat : 2.7 grams

: 2.7 grams Sodium : 44 mg

: 44 mg Carbohydrates : 0 gram

: 0 gram Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugars : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein: 26 grams

3) Fish

Fish contains essential omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids are extremely beneficial for heart health and joint health.

Omega-3 fatty acids are the best anti-inflammatory molecules that you might need. Tuna, herring and salmon are among the best fish to eat to remain healthy and are among the best protein foods for weight loss.

The nutritional value of 100 grams of salmon is:

Calories: 280 kcal

280 kcal Fat: 12.5 grams

12.5 grams Sodium: 86 mg

86 mg Carbohydrates: 0 gram

0 gram Fiber: 0 gram

0 gram Sugars: 0 gram

0 gram Protein: 39.2 grams

4) Cheese

Almost all types of natural cheese are not just high in protein but also calcium and other vitamins. They're among the best protein foods for weight loss and build muscles.

Hundred grams of cheddar cheese contains:

Calories : 120 kcal

: 120 kcal Fat : 10 grams

: 10 grams Sodium : 190 mg

: 190 mg Carbohydrates : 0 grams

: 0 grams Fiber : 0 grams

: 0 grams Sugar : 1 gram

: 1 gram Protein : 7 grams

: 7 grams Calcium : 201.6 mg

: 201.6 mg Vitamin A : 95.7 mcg

: 95.7 mcg Vitamin B12: 0.3 mcg

5) Almond

For vegans, almonds can prove an amazing source of protein. Although several nuts are among the protein foods for weight loss, almonds are the best choice considering their low-carb profile. You can also blend them to make yourself some vegan milk considering the health benefits of almond milk.

The nutritional value per 100 grams of almonds is as follows:

Protein: 21.15 grams

21.15 grams Fat: 49.93 grams

49.93 grams Carbohydrate: 21.55 grams

21.55 grams Fiber: 12.50 grams

12.50 grams Sugar: 4.35 grams

4.35 grams Calcium: 269 mg

269 mg Iron: 3.71 mg

3.71 mg Magnesium: 270 mg

270 mg Phosphorous: 481 mg

481 mg Potassium: 733 mg

733 mg Vitamin E: 25.63 mg

Can I follow a protein diet for weight los s ?

Nuts can be considered among the best protein foods for weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Makshim Shutov)

Protein is an essential part of the diet. They should be included in any type of diet since they are the building blocks of the body.

A high-protein or moderate-protein diet can help a lot with weight management. As protein foods do not cause a spike in insulin, consuming protein foods for weight loss is the easiest thing to do so if you're willing to lose weight naturally.

Here's an example of what your high-protein diet might look like:

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with herbs

Scrambled eggs with herbs Lunch: Chicken salad with olive oil and bell peppers

Chicken salad with olive oil and bell peppers Snacks: Roasted almonds and green tea

Roasted almonds and green tea Dinner: Smoked salmon with chickpea soup

Although animal protein provides the best protein in terms of bioavailability, you can also prepare a vegan diet plan using plant-based protein sources.

