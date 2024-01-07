Has your workplace anxiety turned into ergophobia? Learn how to manage it

Working is not always a smooth-sailing boat. Sometimes, it can turn into ergophobia.

While it's typical to feel anxious and stressed out at work, phobia goes beyond typical fear. Have you ever felt a strong sense of fear or anxiety when faced with thoughts of employment or work? That might be indicative of ergophobia, a mental issue concerning fears associated with finding a job or other forms of employment.

A lot of individuals find it stressful to find a job or be in one. Ergophobia takes this stress to a whole different game, affecting an individual's ability to perform naturally in a professional work setting. Like any other phobia, many things can cause it and disrupt a professional's life.

Sometimes fear can drive us, at other times it can significantly impact us. (Image via Freepik/Master1305)

What causes ergophobia?

When our fears are not tamed, they can turn into phobias. (Image via Vecteezy/Valery Vasilyeu)

The causes of ergophobia can differ from individual to individual. More often or not, past work experiences which were highly unpleasant, like having to deal with workplace bullying, lots of work related pressure or failure, can set off this fear.

Moreover, pre-existing mental health issues like depressive disorder or anxiety can lead to development of ergophobia. At times, low self-confidence or fear of incompetence may set off this phobia as well, resulting in people doubting their unique abilities to deal with work-related tasks in an effective manner.

Managing phobia of work to live a better professional life

When you experience fear, everyday becomes difficult to manage. (Image via Vecteezy/Macrovector studio)

A toxic work environment can also contribute to the development of significant stress and anxiety.

Sometimes, dealing with the phobia also needs changes at the larger scale. Dealing with the effects of a phobia at an individual level demands patience and a lot of understanding.

One must always be aware of the fact that asking for help and guidance is a sign of resilience, not dependence. It’s natural to take initial steps to take charge of this fear. Here are two psychological approaches to manage this phobia:

#1 Psychotherapy

An effective approach is gradual exposure therapy in which people are slowly exposed to work-related circumstances in a highly controlled and supportive setting.

Asking for professional assistance from therapists or counselors trained in dealing with anxiety disorders may also be beneficial. They can offer cognitive-behavioral therapy or other needed techniques to challenge and reshape negative thought patterns associated with the idea of getting a job.

Generating self-confidence with the use of positive affirmations, setting clear goals and practicing meditation or deep breathing can help greatly in dealing with ergophobia.

#2 Supportive work environment

Furthermore, establishing a supportive work environment is of high importance for people battling with signs of phobia.

Employers can offer help by encouraging open communication, keeping flexible work approach when possible and providing needed accommodation to lower work-induced stress.

Colleagues’ understanding and support can be of high value in helping someone dealing with this fear.

Ergophobia can greatly affect a person's professional as well as personal life. It's also crucial to remember that the effects can be dealt with by employing the needed support and measures.

Phobias are not the same as fears and require effective use of coping mechanisms. Apart from the ones mentioned, you can reach out to a professional for more indiviualised tools to manage ergophobia.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

