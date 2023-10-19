There are quite a lot of foods that suppress appetite, like those rich in fiber, such as vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, that can help you feel full because they take up space in your stomach. When you eat foods high in protein, like lean meats, eggs, and legumes, you often feel satisfied for longer.

Healthy fats, which you can find in foods like avocados and nuts, not only nourish the body but also play a role in making you feel content after eating. There are also foods with a low energy density, like salads and soups made with broth, that fill you up without adding many calories.

Foods That Suppress Appetite

Here are 8 foods that suppress appetite. Including these foods in your meals can be a natural way to help you manage your weight and develop better eating habits.

1. Oatmeal

When you eat oatmeal, its rich soluble fiber soaks up water and turns into a gel-like consistency in your stomach. This process, known as gelation, naturally delays digestion.

As a result, you often feel full for a longer time and might find yourself snacking less. Plus, oatmeal’s low glycemic index ensures that your blood sugar remains steady, keeping hunger and sudden energy dips at bay.

2. Apples

Apples have an impressive mix of fiber and water. This fiber, especially pectin, grows in your stomach, helping you feel full and content. On top of that, the water in apples keeps you hydrated and takes up space in your stomach.

When you munch on an apple before or between meals, it sends a message to your brain indicating satisfaction, potentially preventing you from eating too much later on.

3. Greek Yogurt

There's something special about Greek yogurt - its high protein content. Protein has this knack for signaling to our brain that we're full, and it also slows the rate at which our stomach empties.

With these factors combined, Greek yogurt often leaves you feeling content for hours, making you think twice before reaching for unnecessary snacks.

4. Almonds

Choosing almonds can be a wise decision for those looking to manage their appetite. They come packed with a combination of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. These healthy fats do more than just nourish, as they delay digestion, ensuring that full feeling lingers. Further, when you pair that with protein and fiber, you get a snack that truly keeps those hunger pangs in check.

5. Legumes (beans, lentils, and more)

The beauty of legumes, such as beans and lentils, lies in their generous amounts of protein and fiber. When you consume them, the protein works to produce fullness-signaling hormones.

At the same time, the fiber expands in your stomach, helping you eat just the right amount. Moreover, since legumes have a gentle effect on your blood sugar, they prevent those unexpected hunger strikes.

6. Green Tea

There's more to green tea than its soothing nature. It's rich in specific compounds, like catechins, that are believed to get your metabolism going and tone down your appetite.

With these catechins in action, your body might produce hormones that keep your hunger in check. Further, let's not forget, green tea's mild caffeine content can momentarily keep hunger at bay while giving you a gentle energy lift.

7. Salmon

One of the reasons why salmon stands out as a hunger-controlling food is its omega-3 fatty acid richness. These omega-3s are champions in reducing inflammation.

Moreover, when inflammation is in check, it can lead to a better balance of hunger-related hormones. Plus, salmon is a reliable protein source, offering another layer of appetite control.

8. Avocado

Avocado isn't just tasty - it's a powerhouse for appetite management. Its healthy fats, specifically monounsaturated fats, are good for your heart and have the added benefit of slowing down digestion.

Then there's the fiber in avocados, which offers a full feeling by occupying space in your stomach. Together, these factors make avocado a top choice when you aim to naturally manage your hunger.

In wrapping things up, these eight foods that suppress appetite can be valuable allies in keeping a well-rounded and wholesome diet. The generous protein content in Greek yogurt sends those all-important "I'm full" signals to your brain, naturally helping you space out your snack times. Almonds, rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, ensure that feeling of contentment lingers.

Legumes, in their wisdom, bring together the benefits of protein and fiber, offering you steady and lasting energy. Green tea introduces us to catechins, which have the potential to gently dial down our appetite while giving our metabolism a nudge. The omega-3s in salmon take on the important task of fine-tuning our hunger hormones.

Finally, there's avocado, a delightful combination of healthy fats and fiber, that makes sure we feel full and satisfied for longer. By incorporating these foods that suppress appetite into our meals, we grant ourselves the tools to better navigate hunger, stay on track with our weight aspirations, and choose our foods with thought and care.