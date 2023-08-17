Here's how Jang Won-young maintains her hourglass body

Jang Won-young is considered to be one of the most famous K-pop stars of the generation. The flamboyant personality is known for her talent for singing, however, she has also captured quite a lot of attention for her hourglass body.

As she rose to fame, fans are eager to know the secrets of maintaining such a toned and impressive physique.

The K-pop sensation has been the center of attention for the talent she has for singing, but she is also responsible for defining one type of beauty standard with her allure. At the age of just 18 years, she has maintained an impressive on and off-stage body with enough discipline and proper care.

Not to mention the importance of her diet and exercise has to be hailed before anything else. The amount of sweat she sacrificed made her the person she is today. To achieve and maintain a toned physique like Won-young, you have to put in the same amount of work and discipline.

Jang Won-young's diet

Jang Won-young (Image via Getty Images)

The K-pop sensation has a diverse approach to the concept of dieting. As Won-young is a foodie who loves to treat her taste buds with new things, she does not restrict herself completely to just a protein-based diet. She is a living example of enjoying while staying healthy.

Jang Won-young enjoys eating delicious foods like pasta and cream risotto, but she doesn't eat very often. She might do intermittent fasting, as she sometimes eats just one meal a day. Jang pays attention to getting enough protein because it helps her muscles, immunity, and hair. She has been seen enjoying Tteokbokki, chips, ice cream, and coffee in the show The IVE with all her group members.

What to eat to get a body like Jang Won-young?

Jang Won-young (Image via Getty Images)

Breakfast: Begin your day with either scrambled eggs or a tofu scramble mixed with spinach and tomatoes. Pair it with whole-grain toast or a small portion of oatmeal. Enjoy a side of mixed berries such as blueberries and strawberries. Complete your morning meal with a refreshing glass of water or a cup of herbal tea.

Morning snack: For your mid-morning snack, savor Greek yogurt topped with a sprinkle of nuts and a drizzle of honey. Complement this with a piece of fruit, such as an apple or banana.

Lunch: Lunchtime offers a choice between a grilled chicken salad and a chickpea salad. Enjoy a mix of greens, cucumber, and bell peppers, drizzled with a light vinaigrette dressing. Accompany your salad with a side of quinoa or brown rice. Stay hydrated with water or a comforting cup of herbal tea.

Jang Won-young (Image via Getty Images)

Afternoon snack: During the afternoon, opt for a nutritious snack like carrot and cucumber sticks served with hummus. For added energy, have a handful of almonds or your preferred nuts.

Evening snack (if needed): If you find yourself needing an evening snack, indulge in a small bowl of mixed berries. Accompany this treat with herbal tea or a glass of water.

Pre-workout snack: Before your late afternoon or evening workout, have a small banana paired with a tablespoon of peanut butter to fuel your exercise session.

Jang Won-young (Image via Getty Images)

Dinner: For dinner, relish a baked or grilled fish, such as salmon or cod, or choose a plant-based protein like tempeh or lentils. Enjoy steamed or roasted vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini. Complete your meal with a small portion of sweet potato or whole wheat pasta.

Hydration: Throughout the day, strive to drink at least 8 glasses, equivalent to about 2 liters, of water. Feel free to enhance your hydration with herbal teas, unsweetened infused water, and other non-caloric beverages.

The diet mentioned above can provide assistance in achieving a body like your favorite K-pop star, Jang Won-young. Do not forget to indulge in cheat meals as they are quite fun. And if you are a foodie, you can surely customize your diet and tailor it according to your own taste. Lastly, to get a toned body like Jang-Won-young, you have to work out properly.