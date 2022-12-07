Hip Dip Workout: 5 Best Exercises to Reduce their Appearance

Hip dip workout can help reduce the inward dent or depression on the sides of the body just beneath the hip bone.

Hip dips are in no way harmful to health. Their prominence depends on the body's fat distribution and bone structure. That's why you cannot completely get rid of hip dips, but you can work on trying to reduce their appearance.

We have created a hip dip workout that involves a few best exercises to help you reduce the appearance of hip dips.

Best Hip Dip Workout

Here's a look at five best exercises:

1) Fire Hydrant

It engages the glutes, thighs, and hips. This exercise can not only reduce hip dip appearance but also help tone the inner thighs.

How to do it:

Start in a tabletop position with both knees and palms on the ground.

The hands and shoulders should be in alignment, and likewise for the knees and hips.

Raise one leg upward, and open it to the side while maintaining a stable position.

Lower your leg back on the ground, and repeat.

Continue the same on the opposite side of the legs.

2) Clam Lift

It's an underutilized exercise you should incorporate in your hip dip workout. It can help tone the glutes along with building stability in the pelvic muscles and strengthening the thighs.

How to do it:

Begin in a lying down position on one side, with both knees bent at 90 degrees.

Press your hand on the floor side under your head as the opposite one is pressed onto the ground, keeping the elbows bent.

Press the feet to each other before elevating the top knee and opening it to about 45 degrees. Keep your abdominals braced.

Repeat before swapping sides.

3) Donkey Kick

It can help tone the butt besides strengthening the lower body. This efficient hip dip workout can reduce the appearance of hip dips and build greater core stability.

How to do it:

Start on all fours with both knees and palms on the ground.

Engage your core muscles, and keep your back straight throughout the exercise.

Kick one leg to the back till the quads are angled parallel to the ground before bringing it back to its starting position. Repeat.

Continue on the opposite side.

4) Side Leg Lift

It's an efficient hip dip workout that can help reduce the appearance of hip dips and enable you to get slimmer thighs. This exercise can also help build strength in the lower body and enhance overall stability.

How to do it:

Begin in a lying down position on your left side, with your legs extended long. Keep your opposite palm on the ground to brace your body.

With your gaze forward and core muscles engaged, raise your leg upwards into the air. Repeat.

Do the same on the right side.

5) Squat

It's a decent exercises to include in your hip dip workout and can help in reducing the appearance of hip dips. This exercise can help build strength in the glutes, legs, hips, and thighs.

How to do it:

Begin in a standing position and good posture, with your feet apart athip distance.

Brace your core muscles before squatting to the ground. Push your hips to the back, and bend your knees while keeping the back straight.

Make sure your weight remains on your heels and the core region is engaged.

Press your feet onto the ground, and push your hips to the front to assume a standing position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned hip dip workout are highly effective to reduce the appearance of hip dips. Hip dips do not have any impact on health and are often caused by bone structure and fat distribution.

The above-mentioned exercises also provide other benefits, including toning the legs, strengthening the lower body, lifting the butt, slimming the thighs, and more. These hip dip workouts don't require any equipment and can be done from anywhere.

