How Many Calories are in an Apple? 

Apples are an extremely nutritious fruit, and the number of calories in it are far outweighed by the health benefits it offers. Years ago, apples were native to Central Asia and were called Malus domestica. Now, they're grown in many countries.

The calories in an apple come from fiber and sugar, and nutrients like vitamin C, and different types of antioxidants are also present. Even though they are low in calories, apples are very filling. Studies show that eating apples is good for health in many ways.

Apples are usually eaten raw, but they can also be used in many dishes, drinks, and juices. There are many kinds of apples, and they come in many colors and sizes. The number of calories in an apple is usually less than that present in apple based drinks or juices.

In this article, we will discuss how many calories are present in an apple and why you should include this nutrient-rich food in your daily diet.

Calories in an Apple

Apples have 116 calories and 5.4 grams of fiber per large fruit, which is low in calories and high in fiber (223 grams). They have also been shown to help people lose weight.

In one study, women got the same number of calories from three apples, three pears, or three oat cookies every day for ten weeks. The apple group lost 2 pounds (0.91 kg), and the pear group lost 1.6 pounds (0.84 kg), but the oat group's weight didn't change.

Moreover, an observational study of 124,086 people found that people who ate apples lost an average of 1.24 pounds (0.56 kg) per daily serving over a four-year period.

As apples and other low-calorie fruits make you feel fuller, you may eat less of other foods throughout the day. It's especially interesting that an apple is almost three times as filling as a chocolate bar.

Research shows that the best way to control hunger and appetite is to eat whole apples instead of drinking apple juice.

Is Three Apples a Day Too Much for Weight Loss?

There is no doubt that apples as a fruit help if you are trying to lose weight, but how many apples should you eat per day?

You have to consider your overall diet. Counting only the number of calories in an apple or the calories you're consuming through apples won't help; you will have to maintain a calorie-deficit diet to slim down.

It's difficult to miss the fact that eating three apples a day can make you eat more calories. A medium-sized apple with the skin has about 95 calories, so eating three of these fruits will add nearly 300 calories to your daily intake.

If you don't eat less or skip dessert because of these extra calories, they won't help you lose weight. For instance, if you eat an apple before dinner that has 95 calories but skip dessert and save 300 calories, the apple will help you lose weight.

So it really on your overall diet and the number of calories you're consuming vs the number of calories you're burning in a day.

Apple vs Banana - Which is More in Calories?

Although both are low-calorie foods, in terms of numbers, apple beats banana in terms of being low calorie. Hundred grams of apple has 41 calories, while the same quantity of bananas has 59.

The calories in an apple come from 13.81 grams of carbs, including sugars, carbohydrate vitamins, and fiber. Bananas include 23 grams of sugars, fibre, and vitamins.

An interesting association exists between banana ripeness and sugar and fiber content. Unripe bananas provide 23 grams of carbs but differing amounts of fiber and sugar. The resistant starch carbs of unripe bananas behave as dietary fibers. Ripe bananas convert starch into sugar, increasing sugar content.

Both apples (2.4 grams) and bananas (2.6 grams) have almost the same amount of fiber. However, as we've already discussed, bananas have different amounts of dietary fiber depending on how ripe they are.

The calories in an apple come from 10.4 grams of sugar, while that in bananas comes from 12.2. As the banana ripens, the amount of sugar in it increases. As bananas have 1.09 grams of proteins and apples only have 0.26, bananas have a higher amount of proteins.

Compared to the recommended daily value for a sedentary person, which is 56 grams, these amounts are very small.

How Many Apples Should You Eat in a Day?

Consuming anywhere between 1-3 apples a day is generally considered safe. Considering the calorie content of apples (116), if you're trying to lose weight, you may want to skip dessert cravings and unhealthy snacks.

Replace them with an apple, although you will also have to keep a calorie count to make sure you're not eating too many calories through apples. Keeping in mind the calorie content of apple, it's advisable to eat 1-2 apples every day. With its rich fiber content and vitamins, apples can be a nutritious, filling, and healthy option.

