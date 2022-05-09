Why Do Your Legs Feel So Tight While Running? Here Are 7 Leg Stretches You Must Do before a Run!

The cardinal rule of running is to focus on leg stretches for warm-ups. If you do not warm-up, your muscles will suffer from spasms and cramps, which results in your legs feeling tight while running.

It so happens that the leg muscles work intensely during a run. The muscles absorb shock every time the foot touches the pavement. As such, it's not unnatural for the muscles to tighten or become sore after a run.

Here are some reasons why your leg muscles become tight

Dehydration: Your muscles will experience fatigue at an accelerated rate if you do not keep them hydrated. The muscles are more likely to not spasm or cramp up if you have hydrated yourself well.

Overtraining: When you overtrain your legs in the gym, the quads and hamstrings will not be able to take on the stress of running. After all, every muscle needs time to recover, which is how the muscle fibers become thicker.

Poor form: Even running has its right form. You do not need to run at par with a professional to avoid leg tightness. Nevertheless, you should ensure you’re not overstriding or swinging your arms too much. Additionally, it is important to run from the hips instead of pushing forward with the quads.

The above are some factors to keep in mind during a run. Additionally, there are some leg stretches that you must do before and after a run to lessen the chances of post-run soreness and tightness.

7 leg stretches you must do before a run

Leg stretches are extremely important, regardless of what workout follows. Hence, you need to stretch your quads and hamstrings before going for a run.

1) Lunge with side bend

You step forward for a lunge, bend your front knee and stretch the hamstrings of the leg behind you. Additionally, add a sidewards bend to stretch the muscles surrounding the abdomen. This will help in engaging the core during the run.

2) Hip flexor (standing quad) stretch

You stand straight and bend one leg backwards from the knee. The heel should go towards the glute muscles, stretching the quad muscles of the same leg. Repeat for the other leg.

3) Lateral quads/squat stretch

Stand with your feet apart and stretch your hands out in front or have them close to your chest. Next, shift your weight to one foot and move your hips backward. Keep the other leg straight while doing this movement. Repeat for the other side.

4) Seated hamstring stretch

Sit straight with one leg stretched out and the other leg folded. Bend towards the knee of the stretched leg and try to touch the toe. When you feel a stretch on your hamstrings, hold for a few seconds before moving to a neutral position.

5) Standing hamstring and calf stretch

Stand straight and put one leg forward. Put the heel on the ground, keep your knees locked, and bend towards the knee. You should feel a stretch on your hamstring and calf. Hold the position for a few seconds before repeating for the other leg.

6) Hip controlled rotation

Stand straight with your hands on your hips. Raise your knee to a 90-degree position and rotate your knee outwards. Keep the core engaged and the pelvis in a neutral position.

7) Calf stretches

The calves play an important role during a run. One of the most important leg stretches is stretching the calf as much as possible. You can try variations such as having your toes inwards, outwards, and straight. A significant number of runners experience calf spasms or cramps following a run.

It can be painful and stressful for the muscles, and warming-up your calves before a run will help in reducing the chances of such cramps.

Other tips to keep in mind before going for a run

Undoubtedly, leg stretches are an important part of the routine, but some additional tips must be kept in mind before a run.

Avoid going for a run when recovering from an injury Use proper running shoes Breathe in from your nose and breathe out from your mouth Avoid running at an accelerated pace Take brief breaks in-between if your heart rate is too high Make sure to cool down after a run Stop running if you feel nauseous or dizzy Run with proper form Never skip the leg stretches

Bottom line

Going for a run is one of the best cardiovascular exercises. Not only do you exercise your body, but also exercise your mind. Fresh air coupled with the adrenaline rush will help you stay energized throughout the day. However, you must not overdo it. Too much too soon can lead to injuries.

Finally, keep an eye on your diet as well. A run burns significant calories, and you must give your body enough nutrition to stay motivated for your daily runs!

