Mullein Tea Benefits: Why Is It Good for You?

Mullein tea benefits are well known to practitioners of traditional and tribal medicine. It is a type of beverage that is prepared using the leaves of Verbascum thapsus (commonly known as mullein). The plant is native to Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Extracts from mullein have been used for centuries to treat a variety of respiratory ailments, including chronic coughs, colds, and asthma. It is also an important component in various herbal cough syrups. The many advantages of mullein tea are discussed in this article, along with a few recipes to brew this amazing herbal tea.

Mullein Tea Benefits

Verbascum thapsus is used in traditional medicine as an antispasmodic, anti-tubercular agent, and wormicide. Consuming mullein tea can provide the following benefits:

1) May help treat respiratory illnesses

A study published in the journal BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies analyzed various properties of Mullein leaves. It was found that extracts of mullein leaves can have relaxant properties. In respiratory infections, people face difficulty breathing. The most important among mullein tea benefits is its potential to help ease breathing during congestion and inflammation of the respiratory tract.

Another study conducted at the American College of Healthcare Sciences assessed the effects of mullein on respiratory illnesses. It was discovered that the mullein tea benefits claimed by traditional medicine have concrete evidence.

Learn more about why traditional and herbal teas are good for your health.

2) Anti-bacterial properties

Viral and bacterial infections can both cause a sore throat. A study published in the journal Medicinal Chemistry indicated that mullein and mullein tea might have potential anti-microbial activities. This property can be of immense importance in assessing mullein tea benefits in clinical cases.

3) May help treat a viral infection

Though the research is still in its initial stages, potential mullein tea benefits also include anti-viral properties. Common colds are generally caused by viruses.

Learn how to treat common colds naturally through diet remedies.

Mullein Tea Recipes

Here are two recipes to consider that can help you reap the benefits of mullein tea, especially if you are suffering from a cold or flu:

Mixed herbal tea for cold and flu

This cold relief tea is prepared with other herbs, including Echinacea, which is beneficial to our health in a variety of ways.

Ingredients:

2 oz. peppermint

1 oz. mullein

1 oz. licorice

1 oz. echinacea

1/2 oz. ginger

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients (except peppermint) beforehand and store them in an airtight jar.

Add 4 teaspoons of this mixture to 4 to 5 cups of cold water and bring to a boil.

Let it simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.

Turn off the heat and add 4 teaspoons of peppermint.

Strain and discard the herbs.

Drink 1/2 cup every hour to soothe your throat. You can add honey to sweeten the tea if required.

Ginger, echinacea, and peppermint are also known to relieve congestion and irritation in the respiratory tract during colds and flu. Mullein tea benefits are boosted by these condiments.

Check out the nutritional facts and health benefits of ginger here.

Allergy fighting tea

This mixed herbal tea includes several other herbs along with mullein. Fennel seeds are beneficial to health and can add to the mullein tea benefits.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Stinging Nettle

1 tbsp Elderflowers

1 tbsp Mullein Leaf

1-2 tsp Spearmint

1 tbsp Lemongrass

1 inch of Ginger

1 tsp of Fennel Seeds

Instructions:

Blend the herbs in a large bowl.

Add 1 tsp to 8 oz of hot water to the teapot followed by the mixture of herbs.

Let this mixture brew for 15 minutes to let the beneficial compounds into the water.

Store the dry herb blend in an airtight container in a cool and dry place.

This tea also includes lemongrass. Learn how lemongrass is beneficial for your skin.

Bottom Line

Mullein tea benefits are widely known and practiced in traditional medicine. Mullein leaves are also used in cough syrup. The most cost-effective way to reap the benefits of mullein tea is to make a concoction of mullein and other herbs at home. It has to be kept in mind that herbal teas are not substitutes for pharmaceutical agents and severe respiratory illnesses must be addressed by a medical professional.

