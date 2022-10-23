Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal, popularly known as "Shaq", is one of the internet's favorite celebrities. Not only is he regarded as a great basketball player and center of all time, Shaq is also an accomplished businessman with a net worth of $400 million. The 7-foot-1-inch, 325-pound gentle giant played for six teams over his 19-year career in the NBA and is a four-time NBA champion. He has been a fan favorite since the inception of his career, and over the past few years, he has become an internet sensation. Famed for his quick wit and comedic timing, he is also well-known for his philanthropy and charitable ventures.

Despite retirement, he is devoted to remaining in shape and keeping up a sufficient level of fitness. After going through a rough patch during the pandemic, where he lost Kobe Bryant and many friends and family, he ballooned to an unhealthy weight of nearly 415 pounds.

However, the basketball legend stuck to a disciplined approach - an intense four-day per week training split combined with a protein-rich diet. This enabled him to make a drastic body transformation, where he lost nearly 40 pounds of fat and gained a bunch of muscle.

Shaq Shares Bodybuilding Posing Routine

After his epic body transformation, Shaquille has moved on to a new venture - bodybuilding. In an Instagram post made on October 21, he shared his posing routine along with the caption,

“#THOTDADDYTHURSDAY STARTS TODAY.”

In the video, Shaq enters the room and moves about the gym while just wearing a pair of tiger print shorts before halting to strike a variety of stances, while flexing his biceps, triceps, abs, and back. Hitting many of the mandatory poses utilized in bodybuilding, Shaq looked impressive, especially with the front double bicep pose. Keep watching the video all the way to the end if you don't want to miss the pec bounce.

The bodybuilding community flocked to his post to express their appreciation and support for Shaq's latest initiative. Three-time Classic Physique champion Chris Bumstead, known for his amazing posing, commented,

"Posing getting better".

YouTube phenom and bodybuilding competitor, Greg Doucette, said,

"Good work. Keep practicing. But is he natty."

Fitness icons including Logan Franklin, Urs Kalecinksi and strongman Eddie Williams shared words of support as well.

O'Neal is known to be an ardent bodybuilding fan and helped promote the 2020 Olympia, serving as an honorary ambassador for bodybuilding’s crowning event of the year. In 2019, he wanted "The Persian Beast" Hadi Choopan to win the Mr. Olympia title for "having the most muscles." He also said that he wants to see Kai Greene and seven-time Olympia champion Phil Heath return to the stage.

The NBA legend also attended the 2021 Arnold Classic competition held in Columbus, Ohio. He had the pleasure of meeting seven-time Olympia champion and bodybuilding superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, in addition to witnessing elite bodybuilders compete.

On the Impaulsive Podcast with Logan Paul, he revealed that his eventual goal is to get down to 345 pounds, which he plans to achieve in the coming months. Keeping in sync with his comedic nature, he said that his end goal is to become a s*x symbol with ‘muscles everywhere.’

Conclusion

O'Neal is not the only athlete in his fifties who is eager for a physical makeover. Many bodybuilders joined in on the bandwagon as well. Veteran athletes Lee Priest, Kevin Levrone, Lou Ferrigno and four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler have all made plans for body transformations over the coming months.

With his weight and body fat levels rapidly dropping, fans around the world are eager to see what kind of physique the fifty-year-old will reveal in the future.

