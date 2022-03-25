"I eat a healthy breakfast just to hold me for the day" - Shaquille O'Neal shares his diet that helped him lose weight

Shaquille O'Neal went on a weight loss journey following the pandemic that caused him to balloon to more than 400 pounds. O'Neal made the decision to get healthy just in time for his 50th birthday earlier this month.

In an interview with Joe Holder of GQ Magazine, 'Diesel' revealed his secret diet that helped him lose more than 50 pounds and get closer to his playing weight of 325 pounds. The LA Lakers legend's diet consists of five meals throughout the day, including a heavy breakfast.

"A healthy breakfast, fruit and fruit and fruit, then chicken and fish. I eat a healthy breakfast just to hold me for the day. Three turkey sausages and about four or five egg whites. Meal two is gonna be some fruit. Meal three is gonna be a shake and fruit. Meal four is probably gonna be a light salad and then meal five is gonna be chicken, fish, or steak," O'Neal said.

Shaquille O'Neal was also honest about not being consistent with his diet, especially when he's on the road to cover NBA games, tending to his many businesses, as well as touring the country as DJ DIESEL. O'Neal noted that he needs to be more disciplined moving forward.

"The problem is when I'm on the road and I can't get to that. I'm a creature of habit. I love sandwiches. I love wraps. I love burgers. With the full discipline to where I'm not doing that, I'm gonna have the body of a 19-year-old. Right now I got a 4.9-pack, which is really good. I can comfortably take my shirt off at the beach," O'Neal said.

As for his workouts, Shaquille O'Neal only does simple "old man" exercises that focus on his cardio. He also takes supplements made by Novex Biotech, which helps him get a boost in energy, while also burning fat along the way. O'Neal liked the product so much that he became an ambassador for the product.

Why Shaquille O'Neal gained weight during the pandemic?

Shaquille O'Neal at the F1 Grand Prix of USA.

Just like everyone else during the pandemic, Shaquille O'Neal put on weight as the lockdown limited his activities. However, he was also grieving as the pandemic started. He lost former teammate and friend Kobe Bryant last January 26th, 2020. Three months before the tragedy, O'Neal's sister passed away due to cancer.

It was a tough time for O'Neal, who gained weight and scaled up to 415 pounds. A visit to the doctor also changed his life as he was diagnosed with sleep apnea. The doctor was candid with O'Neal as he asked the Hall of Famer if he wanted to die early. It was a wake-up call for the 50-year-old basketball legend.

"So when I went back to the doctor there was some stuff I never even knew. They give you those certain words, 'Hey man, you got sleep apnea. Sleep apnea can cause hypertension or strokes, you could die.' I said, 'What?' 'You could die.' So now I've got to sleep with a sleep machine," Shaq said.

