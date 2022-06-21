Olives: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Olives are small fruits that belong a group of fruit called drupes, or stone fruits, and are related to other fruits like mangoes, cherries, peaches, almonds, and pistachios. Olives are technically a fruit but often classified as a vegetable. They grow on olive trees called Olea europaea.

Olives are a wonderful savoury addition to dishes. With a few exceptions, green olives turn to black as they ripen. As raw, uncured olives are too bitter to eat, they are fermented and pickled in order to make them tastier and more palatable.

Raw olives are too bitter for consumption, so they are cured and fermented to make them more palatable (Image via Pexels @Dids)

Olives and olive oil are an excellent source of monounsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants, both of which have been linked to better heart health, brain health, and prevention of chronic diseases. The fermentation process of olives also makes them a healthy probiotic addition to your food.

Olives are low in cholesterol and high in fibre as well as vitamins and minerals. They are rich sources of vitamin E, iron and copper, all of which are healthy micronutrients required for the proper functioning of the body.

Olives: Nutritional Facts

The nutritional facts for 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of ripe, canned olives are:

Calories: 115

Carbs: 6.3 grams

Protein: 0.8 grams

Water: 80%

Fiber: 3.2 grams

Sugar: 0 grams

Fat: 10.7 grams

Saturated: 1.42 grams

Monounsaturated: 7.89 grams

Polyunsaturated: 0.91 grams

Health Benefits of Olives

1) Rich in Antioxidants

Olives are rich in antioxidants, nutrients which offer a range of health benefits - from fighting inflammation to reducing microorganism growth. Dietary antioxidants are known to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease and cancer. Olives have been seen to significantly increase blood levels of glutathione, which is one of the most powerful antioxidants in your body.

2) Improves Heart Health

Olives have extremely low cholesterol levels and are a good source of monounsaturated fats, which is shown to have improved heart health. Oleic acid, the main fatty acid in olives, may be able to regulate cholesterol levels and protect LDL (bad) cholesterol from oxidation. Some research also suggests that olives and olive oil may be helpful in reducing blood pressure.

3) Improves Bone Health

Some plant compounds found in olives and olive oil have been shown to help prevent bone loss in animal studies. Osteoporosis is caused by decreased bone mass and bone quality, and can increase your risk of fractures.

Rates of osteoporosis are lower in Mediterranean countries than in the rest of Europe. The high consumption of olives and olive oil in this region is thought to be the reason for this anomaly. Human studies in this area are lacking; however, animal studies and the data linking the Mediterranean diet to decreased fracture rates are promising.

4) May prevent Cancer

The rates of cancer and other chronic diseases are lower in the Mediterranean region than in other Western countries. Olives may help reduce your risk of cancer due to their high antioxidant and oleic acid content. However, more human-oriented research and studies are needed to confirm these results.

5) May Prevent Chronic Inflammation

Olives may help reduce chronic inflammation, relieving symptoms of various diseases resulting from it, including rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. The antioxidants present in olives may play a decided role against inflammation. Two different antioxidants found in olives, hydroxytyrosol and oleanolic acid, have been effective in reducing inflammation in animal test subjects.

Oleanolic acid has also been seen to have a role in promoting liver health and regulating fat levels in the blood of animal test subjects. However, more human-oriented research is needed to confirm this.

6) Promotes Brain Health

Olives contain a good amount of vitamin E, and high levels of vitamin E are known to play a role in better cognitive performance. Vitamin E also protects cells from oxidative stress and protects the brain, an organ highly susceptible to cell damage. Diets high in olive oil have also been linked with reduced rates of Alzheimer's disease.

7) Probiotic Food

Olives are generally pickled to make them tastier. This may make olives a good source of probiotic bacteria as they are fermented during the pickling process. Hence, eating olives can help keep the body's "good" bacteria healthy.

How to Eat Olives?

Olives can be eaten just as a snack! They can also be used as a garnish for other dishes, salads or pizzas. You can also blend them into a tapenade and use it to dress your salad or as a spread for toast. Olive oil and extra virgin olive oil is added to all kinds of food including salads, roast vegetables, pasta or soup.

