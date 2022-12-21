There are several ab exercises using weights that can up your core workout by adding challenges and resistance. Incorporation of weights in ab workout can help you add greater muscle definition and reduce fat percentage.

In this article, we have curated a list of the best ab exercises using weights that can help you get a shredded core.

Best Ab Exercises Using Weights

Here's a look at six ab exercises using weights:

1) Kettlebell Halo

It can help you get shredded abdominals by boosting muscle definition. This kettlebell abs workout can also help in burning a decent amount of calories.

How to do a kettlebell halo:

Begin in an upright standing position with your feet apart at hip distance while clutching the handles of the kettlebell with both palms.

Position the weight in front of your face, with the elbows bent and flared wide to the sides.

Keeping your body unmoved and elbows bent, circle the kettlebell around your head at eye level. Repeat.

2) Alternating Overhead Press

It can help you get toned arms by reducing arm fat.

How to do an alternating overhead press:

Start in an upright standing position with your lower back straight, feet apart at hip distance, and core muscles engaged.

Clutch the dumbbells in both palms, and position them on your shoulders with the palms angled to the opposite side of the body and elbows bent.

Straighten one arm to extend it over your head before bringing the same back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

Swap sides, and continue.

3) Half Kneeling Windmill

It can not only help you to get a shredded core but also strengthen the upper body.

How to do a half kneeling windmill:

Begin in a kneeling position on your right knee, with your left foot on that side of the body.

Clutch the kettlebell in your left hand, and position it on your chest before lifting it over your head while keeping your gaze on the kettlebell.

Slowly bring your body to the ground till your right hand presses on the ground.

Continue to lower your body by pressing your elbow and forearm to the ground. Change sides, and repeat.

Continue on the opposite side.

4) Russian Twist

It can not only help you get a six pack abs but also build core stability and strength.

How to do a weighted Russian twist:

Start in an upright seated position with your legs extended in front of you while clutching the medicine ball in both palms and positioning the weight in front of your abdomen.

Slightly lean back from your upper torso at an angle of about 45 degrees while bending the knees and hovering your feet off the ground while keeping them flexed.

Keep the core muscles engaged throughout the exercise.

Slowly and with control, twist your upper torso towards one side before bringing it back to the center position.

Repeat on the opposite side. Change sides, and continue.

5) Renegade Row

It can provide a plethora of benefits, including sculpting shoulders and strengthening the back muscles.

How to do a renegade row:

Begin in a standard push-up position, with dumbbells in your hands.

While maintaining an upright posture and keeping the body unmoved, row one dumbbell to your shoulder before bringing it back to the ground.

Repeat on the opposite side. Change sides, and continue.

6) Suitcase Crunch

This ab exercise with weight can help you get a shredded core by burning fat in the belly region. This dumbbell core workout can also build a strong core.

How to do a suitcase crunch:

Start by lying down on the ground with your back flat while holding a dumbbell in the palms.

Raise the dumbbell straight over your head with both hands before raising both legs of the ground.

Keep your knees bent at 90 degrees and calves parallel to the ground.

Extend both legs straight to the ceiling while raising the upper body off the ground and bringing the dumbbell closer to your feet.

Bring your body back to the starting position, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned ab exercises using weights can enable you to get shredded core. These ab exercises can provide you with extensive benefits, including reducing belly fat, increasing core stability, building strong core, and burning calories, among others.

Poll : 0 votes