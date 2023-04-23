Soft-boiled eggs: Nutrition facts, health benefits and recipe

Soft-boiled eggs are loved by many and are a popular breakfast food. Runny yolks taste better than hard-boiled ones and go well with toast, pasta and ramen. Eggs provide good amounts of highly bioavailable protein, which makes them amazing for muscle gain and weight loss.

Soft-boiled eggs are easy to make and can be paired with many different foods. In this article, we bring you the nutritional facts and health benefits of runny eggs along with an easy and simple recipe to try.

Soft-boiled eggs: Nutrition facts

Eggs provide high-quality protein (Image via Unsplash/David B Townsend)

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one large egg (50 grams) provides:

Calories: 72 kcal

72 kcal Protein: 6 grams

6 grams Carbs: 0.6 grams

0.6 grams Fat: 5 grams

5 grams Saturated Fat: 1.6 grams

1.6 grams Cholesterol: 212 mg

212 mg Vitamin A: 10% of RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance)

10% of RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance) Riboflavin: 16% of RDA

16% of RDA Vitamin B12: 21% of RDA

21% of RDA Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid): 7% of the RDA

7% of the RDA Phosphorus: 86 mg, or 9% of the RDA

86 mg, or 9% of the RDA Folate: 9% of RDA

9% of RDA Iron: 5% of RDA

5% of RDA Selenium: 28% of RDA

The calories in eggs come from healthy fats and do not cause fat gain. Eggs are an amazing source of good cholesterol, vitamin D and vitamin A. Cholesterol is required for the synthesis of essential hormones, including testosterone, cortisol and estrogen.

Benefits of soft-boiled eggs

Eggs are good for weight loss due to their keto-friendly profile. They contain several essential nutrients and good cholesterol.

Eggs do not cause a rise in bad cholesterol levels, unlike popular claims. They're completely safe for heart health and improve brain function. Soft-boiled eggs also boost overall metabolic rate and promote fat burning.

High-protein foods can play an important role in weight loss by reducing unnecessary hunger pangs and reducing cravings for junk food. The boiled egg diet is a short-term diet regime that recommends consumption of eggs throughout the day for weight loss.

How long to soft boil an egg?

When it comes to boiling eggs to the desired texture, keep in mind the duration required to boil them. Be it hard-boiled eggs or runny ones, follow these instructions:

3-5 minutes: liquid yolk with whites not fully set

6 minutes: liquid yolk with fully set whites

7 minutes: gel-like yolk with whites fully set

8 minutes: half set yolk

9 minutes: half set yolk

10 minutes: almost set yolk

Soft-boiled eggs can be prepared for anywhere between 7-10 minutes depending on the texture you desire. For example, half-set yolks are perfect for a creamy sandwich filling along with mayo, while for crispy toast, a runny yolk is the best choice.

How to make soft-boiled eggs?

Soft-boiled eggs are a popular breakfast food. (Image via Unsplash/Jakub Kapusnak)

Try out this easy and simple recipe:

Equipment

Medium boiling pot

Glass bowl

Ingredients

Large fresh eggs

Instructions

Add 1 inch of water to a pot; cover and bring to a boil over high heat.

Once the water starts boiling, add the eggs in a single layer from the refrigerator to the pot.

Let it boil for six minutes.

Remove the eggs from the pot, and place them in an ice water bowl. Peel them, and serve warm.

Eggs are versatile and can be used to prepare various keto-friendly low-carb snacks. Sprinkle some ground black pepper and herbs to make them tastier.

How long do soft-boiled eggs last?

Soft-boiled eggs last for a shorter time than hard-boiled eggs, as runny yolks and whites are more susceptible to spoilage. They can be kept for up to an hour at ambient temperature. If you want to keep them for longer, preferably store them in the refrigerator for up to a day, covering them well.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

