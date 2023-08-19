The 10-day grapefruit diet: Hollywood's weapon for fat loss

Quite a popular term, the grapefruit diet gained popularity in the 1930s and has resurfaced in various forms over the years. Popularly known as the Hollywood diet, it promises to shed pounds by including grapefruit or grapefruit juice in every meal as its basic premise. This is because they believe the grapefruit has some fat-burning properties or somehow aids in weight loss.

The diet plan is highly restrictive, which implies that you cannot really indulge in your favorite food whenever you want. It focuses on some specific macronutrients like protein, carbs, and fats. The diet is limited to just 10 days, so you can imagine the intensity it will hold.

As the diet is limited and restrictive, it has just 3 meals a day, particularly breakfast, lunch, and dinner. All the meals are going to include either grapefruit or grapefruit juice to avail the fat loss benefits it can provide.

The 10-day grapefruit diet plan

Grapefruit (Image via Getty Images)

Day 1:

For breakfast, enjoy half a grapefruit along with two boiled eggs. Accompany your meal with a cup of black coffee or tea, without adding sugar.

Lunch consists of a grilled chicken breast served with a side of steamed broccoli, and don't forget to include half a grapefruit.

In the evening, savor baked fish paired with a mixed green salad, using a low-calorie dressing.

Day 2:

Begin your day with half a grapefruit, complemented by a serving of Greek yogurt. Complete your breakfast with a soothing herbal tea.

At lunchtime, relish a tuna salad comprising tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumber, all while enjoying half a grapefruit.

For dinner, indulge in a lean beef steak served with steamed asparagus and, of course, half a grapefruit.

Day 3:

Kickstart your morning with half a grapefruit and scrambled eggs cooked with minimal oil. Pair it with a refreshing cup of green tea.

Noon brings a delightful grilled shrimp dish accompanied by a side of spinach, plus half a grapefruit.

The evening meal features baked chicken with roasted Brussels sprouts and half a grapefruit.

Grapefruit (Image via Getty Images)

Day 4:

Start your day with half a grapefruit, accompanied by oatmeal cooked with water, and a warm cup of herbal tea.

Lunchtime brings a tasty turkey and avocado salad, with the essential addition of half a grapefruit.

In the evening, delight in grilled salmon served with steamed green beans and, of course, half a grapefruit.

Day 5:

Your breakfast consists of half a grapefruit paired with cottage cheese, followed by a cup of black coffee or tea.

Lunch offers a vegetable stir-fry prepared with minimal oil, accompanied by half a grapefruit.

In the evening, relish pork tenderloin with roasted carrots, and don't forget your half a grapefruit.

Day 6:

Begin the day with half a grapefruit and a small serving of low-fat cheese, accompanied by a soothing cup of green tea.

Lunch features a quinoa salad with chickpeas and, of course, half a grapefruit.

For dinner, enjoy grilled tofu with sauteed kale, and, yes, half a grapefruit.

Grapefruit (Image via Getty Images)

Day 7:

Your breakfast comprises half a grapefruit and a small handful of almonds, followed by herbal tea.

At lunchtime, indulge in a spinach and feta stuffed chicken breast along with half a grapefruit.

In the evening, relish baked cod served with steamed broccoli, and include half a grapefruit.

Day 8-10:

During these remaining three days, you have the flexibility to either repeat the meals from Days 1-7 or mix and match them according to your preference. Just remember to include half a grapefruit with each meal.

Does the grapefruit diet help in fat loss?

Temporary weight loss can be achieved with the grapefruit diet, primarily because calorie intake is restricted, but there's no conclusive scientific evidence to support the notion that grapefruit possesses unique fat-burning properties. Weight loss experienced while following the grapefruit diet is generally attributed to the overall reduction in calorie consumption rather than any specific fat-burning abilities of grapefruit.

Grapefruit (Image via Getty Images)

Grapefruit, in and of itself, lacks definitive scientific evidence confirming any exceptional fat-burning characteristics, so any weight loss attained through the grapefruit diet is typically a result of calorie restriction. Although short-term weight loss can be produced by the grapefruit diet, it's not a recommended or sustainable approach for shedding pounds, and its long-term effectiveness remains uncertain.

Now that you have a grasp on the grapefruit diet, you can surely try it out and see the results it can provide you. Try not to be too strict on yourself, and do not forget to consult your nutritionist about the safety and suitability of the grapefruit diet. There is a good possibility that it can lead to a decrease in weight, but it might not be a sustainable option that you can keep doing for the rest of your life.