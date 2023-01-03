Top 6 Health Benefits of Himalayan Salt

The benefits of Himalayan salt have gained popularity recently. It's naturally pink in color and mined in the Himalayan region. It contains more minerals than refined table salt.

The mineral profile of a gram of Himalayan salt is as follows:

Calcium 1.6 mg

Potassium 2.8 mg

Iron 0.0369 mg

Magnesium 1.06 mg

Sodium 368 mg

It can be observed that this natural salt contains other minerals apart from sodium as well. That makes Himalayan salt a healthier choice over common table salt. In this article, we will discuss the potential health benefits of Himalayan salt and its role in the human body.

Potential Health Benefits of Himalayan Salt

Himalayan salt is popularly used in salt lamps (Image via Unsplash/Anton Maksimov)

Himalayan salt contains several minerals and can offer the following six benefits:

1) Might help with respiratory diseases

Himalayan pink salt was used by ancient Greeks to clear the respiratory tract and improve breathing.

Himalayan salt lamps are often used to remove dust, pollen, smoke, and other airborne agents that increase the risk of asthma and other respiratory disorders. Further research is required to understand the benefits of Himalayan salt in clinical cases, though.

Try out these exercises to develop your lung capacity.

2) Might reduce stress

Himalayan salt may increase serotonin level in the body. This hormone helps reduce stress, maintain energy level, and prevent depression.

However, clinical studies are required to understand the benefits of Himalayan salt in people with severe depression. The magnesium present in this salt can significantly reduce stress and improve cognition.

Try out these stress relief techniques to improve your mental health.

3) Might improve sleep quality

Himalayan salt can improve the flavor of food (Image via Unsplash/Z Graphica)

A diet low in sodium and other minerals can lead to irregular and disturbed sleep patterns.

Due to its mineral content, Himalayan salt may improve sleep quality. Reduced stress can decrease the amount of cortisol production in the body. Cortisol is a stress hormone that decreases the levels of melatonin.

Improved levels of melatonin help you get better sleep. Currently, several natural supplements boast the benefits of Himalayan salt.

Try out these home remedies for sound sleep.

4) Might improve digestion

In ancient Ayurveda, Himalayan salt was considered an appetizing agent. The benefits of Himalayan salt in the gut have been well-known for ages.

It might help regulate metabolism and promote acid-alkaline balance in the stomach. Himalayan salt can also help improve peristalsis (muscle contraction that helps food move through the gut).

Consumption of this salt can reduce the formation of gas and improve digestion. Himalayan salt can also increase the palatability and flavor of several foods.

Try out these home remedies to improve digestion.

5) Himalayan salt bath is beneficial

Another important benefit of Himalayan salt is its potential detoxifying properties. Taking a Himalayan salt bath can make the skin smooth and soft.

Minerals present in salt can improve skin hydration by helping maintain proper fluid balance. Minerals are usually absorbed in the skin during Himalayan salt baths. Himalayan salt can balance the pH level of the skin and help reduce acne.

Mixed bath salt often contains Himalayan salt along with other salts.

Try out these simple winter skincare tips.

6) Might reduce muscle cramps

Himalayan salt has been used in traditional medicine (Image via Unsplash/Anastasia Zhenina)

Muscle cramps usually occur due to the deficiency of magnesium. Himalayan salt contains good amounts of magnesium and can help reduce the occurrence of muscle cramps.

Maintaining mineral balance is one of the most important benefits of Himalayan salt.

Learn how to prevent muscle cramps while working out.

Bottom Line

The benefits of Himalayan salt are very promising, especially its ability to maintain mineral balance in the body.

It has to be kept in mind that many of the benefits mentioned above are long-term effects of getting enough minerals. Himalayan salt consumption occasionally does not necessarily show all these benefits.

It has to be kept in mind that excess sodium can cause a rise in blood pressure. If you're suffering from high blood pressure or heart disease, consult your doctor before introducing Himalayan salt to your diet.

Poll : 0 votes