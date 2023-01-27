Top 6 Foods High In Vitamin B12

Foods high in Vitamin B12 include animal-based foods, fortified foods, multivitamins, and supplements. B12 is also known as cobalamin, as it contains cobalt. Methylcobalamin and 5-deoxyadenosylcobalamin are the two active forms of the vitamin.

B12 is required for the development and maintenance of the nervous system. It also plays an important role in the metabolism of amino acids and proteins in the body. Adults require about 2.4-2.8 mcg of vitamin B12 depending on their gender and physiological status.

In this article, we will list the foods high in vitamin B12 for you to include in your diet.

Functions of Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is actively involved in metabolic processes involving DNA, RNA, proteins, and lipids.

It works as a cofactor for the methionine synthase enzyme and L-methylmalonyl-CoA mutase enzyme, which are required for several enzymatic functions. Blood tests can reveal the status and deficiency of the vitamin in the body. Foods high in vitamin B12 can prevent deficiency.

The deficiency of vitamin B12 is associated with the following symptoms:

Weakness, tiredness, or fatigue

Skin discoloration

Constipation, diarrhea, and stomach issues

Neuronal problems

Loss of Vision

Mental issues, including depression, anxiety, and mental tiredness

Vitamin B12 was discovered while studying pernicious anemia, which is an autoimmune disorder. Weakness, fatigue, and nausea are common symptoms of the disorder.

Foods High in Vitamin B12

Fatigue is a common symptom of pernicious anemia. (Image via Unsplash/Nik Shuliahin)

Vitamin B12 occurs only in animal foods, so it's difficult for vegans and vegetarians to get the vitamin from natural sources. Six foods rich in vitamin B12 are:

1) Red Meat

Red meat is among the foods high in vitamin B12 and is easily absorbed in the body. Due to the absence of anti-nutrient factors, all nutrients from the meat are absorbed well. Red meat is one of the richest sources of vitamin B12 compared to other animal foods.

2) Organ Meat

Organ meat is denser in nutrients than regular meat. Beef liver has high amounts of vitamins and minerals, making it among foods high in vitamin B12-deficient individuals.

Organ meat is also a significant source of several other nutrients, such as Vitamin A, copper, selenium, manganese, etc.

3) Egg

Eggs are not only a good source of protein but also other essential nutrients such as fat-soluble vitamins and minerals. They can be used to make various high-protein snacks. Eggs are among the foods high in vitamin B12 along with other vitamins.

Hundred grams of eggs contain:

Calories : 155 kcal

: 155 kcal Protein : 12.6 grams

: 12.6 grams Carbohydrates : 1.12 grams

: 1.12 grams Fat : 10.6 grams

: 10.6 grams Choline : 294 mg

: 294 mg Vitamin D : 87 IU

: 87 IU Cholesterol: 373 mg

4) Chicken

Chicken is loved by many and is considered among the foods high in vitamin B12. It's an amazing source of protein and several other vitamins and minerals. The calories and protein in chicken breasts are mentioned below:

Calories : 128 kcal

: 128 kcal Fat : 2.7 grams

: 2.7 grams Sodium : 44 mg

: 44 mg Carbohydrates : 0 grams

: 0 grams Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugars : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein: 26 grams

5) Fish

Fish is a source of several nutrients (Image via Unsplash/David B Townsend)

Fish is among the foods high in vitamin B12 along with healthy fats. Fatty fish contain a good amount of vitamins and minerals along with omega-3 fatty acids. Consumption of fish regularly can reduce inflammation and keep the heart healthy.

Hundred grams of salmon contain:

Calories: 280 kcal

280 kcal Fat: 12.5 grams

12.5 grams Sodium: 86 mg

86 mg Carbohydrates: 0 gram

0 gram Fiber: 0 gram

0 gram Sugars: 0 gram

0 gram Protein: 39.2 grams

6) Cheese

Dairy is a significant source of essential nutrients, including several vitamins and minerals. Full fat milk contains more nutrients than skim milk. Cheese is an amazing way to get all the essential nutrients along with healthy fat.

Hundred grams of cheddar cheese contains:

Calories : 120 kcal

: 120 kcal Fat : 10 grams

: 10 grams Sodium : 190 mg

: 190 mg Carbohydrates : 0 grams

: 0 grams Fiber : 0 grams

: 0 grams Sugar : 1 gram

: 1 gram Protein : 7 grams

: 7 grams Calcium : 201.6 mg

: 201.6 mg Vitamin A : 95.7 mcg

: 95.7 mcg Vitamin B12: 0.3 mcg

Cheese provides 0.3 mcg of vitamin B12 per hundred grams, as mentioned above, which makes it among the foods high in vitamin B12.

How Do Vegans Get Enough Vitamin B12?

Foods fortified with vitamin B12 and nutritional supplements containing certified vegan B12 can be taken to get a fair share of this water-soluble vitamin. Even if you can't consume foods high in vitamin B12 due to ethical reasons, you can consult your nutritionist about the right dietary supplement for you.

Poll : 0 votes