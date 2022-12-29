Want to Build Upper Pecs? Try These 5 Exercises

To build upper pecs, you need to work on your upper chest muscles. That can help you build striking muscles along with increasing functional fitness.

Several exercises can help you build bigger pecs by maximizing muscle gain along with boosting overall strength.

Best Exercises to Build Upper Pecs

Barbell bench press (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Here, we have created a list of five amazing and effective exercises to help build upper pecs and provide you with the best upper chest workout:

1) Barbell Overhead Press

It's a classic exercise to build upper pecs along with engaging the middle and front deltoids. It can help in increasing shoulder stability and building core strength.

How to do a barbell overhead press:

Start in a straight standing position with your feet apart at hip distance while gripping a barbell in both palms, keeping them wider than shoulder distance. Keep the core muscles braced while lifting the barbell.

Position the barbell on your front deltoids as you unrack the weight. Drive the weight straight to the air, and extend your arms. Hold on to the top position before reversing the movement. Repeat.

2) Low to High Cable Chest Fly

This is a great exercise if you want to build upper pecs with greater emphasis on the upper chest. It can help boost muscle growth by maintaining constant tension in the muscles and also help redefine the chest muscles.

How to do a low to high cable chest fly:

Secure the handles on the lower attachment of the cable cross machine to the sides. Step to the front with your body slightly leaning towards the front and grasping the handles in both palms.

Maintain a slight bend in the elbows to drive the handle to the front so that they meet together in front of the chest. Bring the handles back to their starting position with control. Reverse the movement, and repeat.

3) Dumbbell Chest Fly

It's another efficient exercise to build the upper pecs. It helps activate the muscle fibers while stretching the body and can promote muscle growth in the chest along with increasing strength.

How to do a dumbbell chest fly:

Begin by lying down on a bench with your back flat and feet pressed onto the ground. Grasp dumbbells in both palms, and position them in an extended manner right above the chest.

While keeping your almost straight with slightly bent elbows, slowly lower the dumbbells to your sides at shoulder height. In this position, your hands will be about parallel to the ground. Reverse the movement to bring the dumbbell back to its starting position. Repeat.

4) Barbell Incline Bench Press

It can help you build upper pecs by activating your muscle fibers. It can not only build significant strength in the upper body but also help add muscle mass.

How to do a barbell incline bench press:

Begin by assuming a position on an inclined bench before clutching the barbell in both palms with straight hands right over your shoulders. With deep breaths, bring the barbell back to your chest with bent elbows. Push the barbell back upward, and repeat the movement.

5) Dumbbell Front Raise

It's another effective exercise that can help you build upper pecs while giving rest to the lower chest region. This exercise also engages the front deltoids with the use of minimal equipment and also help you get toned arms.

How to do a dumbbell front raise:

Begin in a standing position with a straight posture while grasping a pair of dumbbells in both palms and positioning them in front of the hips. Raise the dumbbells to the front with control while keeping the arms straight. Bring the dumbbell to shoulder height with control. Reverse the movement, and repeat.

Bottom Line

Renegade Rows (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The aforementioned are best to develop upper pecs. It's also important to perform a variety of exercises such as bench presses and dips for a proper chest workout. That will work the chest from different angles, allowing you to build balanced strength and muscle mass. An effective chest workout will also work on your lower and middle chest.

