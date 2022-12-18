There are several no-equipment arm workouts that you can do at home without replying on heavy workout machines or a gym membership.

These no-equipment arm workouts will provide you with similar benefits to that of weighted exercises such as increased strength of the body, toned arms, reduced arm fat, and more. They will also effectively work on your upper body as well as your core region.

We have created a list of the best and simple no-equipment arm workouts that you can incorporate into your daily routine to tone your arms as well as build strength.

Best and Simple No-Equipment Arm Workouts

1. Inchworm Exercise

Inchworms tend to be among the best no-equipment arm workouts, which not only help you reduce arm fat but also help in increasing the balance and stability of the overall body.

Here's how to do inchworm exercises:

Begin this exercise in an upright standing position with your hips apart at shoulder distance and your arms positioned to the sides of your body.

Bend forward from your waist and press your palms onto the ground.

Next, start walking your hands to the front with one palm at a time to assume the high plank position.

In this position, your body will form a straight line with your wrists positioned underneath the shoulders.

Engage your butt, quadriceps, and core muscles, and hold before reversing the movement to assume an upright standing position. Repeat.

2. Triceps Dip

Triceps dips are dynamic no-equipment arm workouts that will define your triceps along with engaging your chest muscles.

Here's how to do a triceps dip:

Start this exercise by propping yourself up on a strong, sturdy chair with your hands positioned on the edges apart at shoulder distance.

Bring your butt right to the edge of your chair before lifting it upward and shifting it to the front to perform a dip.

Your knees should be bent at an angle of ninety degrees with your feet firmly pressed onto the ground.

Slowly and in control, lower your body to the ground by pressing onto your palms.

Push your body back upward with engaged triceps. Repeat.

3. Plank Tap

Plank taps are simple no-equipment arm workouts that are bound to provide you with a multitude of benefits including building stronger core, increased core stability, strengthening arm muscles, and more.

Here's how to do plank taps:

Begin this exercise in a conventional high plank position with your hands apart wider than the shoulder distance, palms pressed onto the ground, and wrists in alignment with your shoulders.

Engage your glutes and core muscles, and lift your one hand off the ground and tap it to your opposite shoulder.

Repeat the same on the alternate side, and continue with the alternating sides.

4. Superman with Arm Extension

Superman with arm extensions are surprisingly simple yet effective no-equipment arm workouts, which will help you get rid of the hunchback by counteracting slouching along with improving the overall balance of the body.

Here's how to do superman with arm extension:

Start this exercise by laying down on a mat on your belly with your legs straightened to your back.

At the same time, keep your arms positioned at shoulder height with your elbows creating a ninety-degree angle.

With your hamstrings, shoulders, and glute muscles engaged, raise your feet, chest, and arms off the floor to assume the Superman position.

Make sure not to crunch your lower back throughout the movement of this exercise.

Next, straighten your hands right over your head with your biceps in alignment with the ears.

Return your arms back to the initial position and repeat.

5. Lateral Plank Walks

Lateral plank walks are underutilized no-equipment arm workouts which not only strengthen your arms but also enable you to build a stronger core.

Here's how to do lateral plank walks:

Begin this exercise in a standard high plank position with your body forming a straight line, palms pressed onto the ground, and your shoulders in proper alignment to your wrists.

Your glute and core muscles should be engaged with your legs extended to your back.

Step towards your left side leading with your left hand and followed by your left foot while maintaining the plank pose.

Repeat on the opposite side. Continue and alternate.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned article discusses the best and simple no-equipment arm workouts that you should definitely incorporate into your arm exercise regimen. You should start with some warm-up exercises such as arm circles and arm lateral raises to boost the circulation of your body and effectively prepare your muscles.

The above listed no-equipment arm workouts do not even require you to get an expensive gym membership or use heavy equipment, and they tend to be extremely versatile.

