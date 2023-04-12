What is the Medifast diet? Does it help with weight loss?

The Medifast diet is a type of low-calorie, reduced-carb diet that involves having prepackaged Medifast Optavia meal replacements five times a day.

This diet claims to help with 2-5 pounds of reduced weight each week. As per this diet, eating a low-calorie, low-glycemic index diet stimulates the body to burn stored body fat.

Meal replacements have gained popularity recently, and brands like Medifast Optavia have brought out pre-packaged weight loss meal replacement plans. In this article, we discuss the various aspects of the Medifast diet along with a sample meal plan.

Medifast diet plans

The Medifast diet is a type of low-carb diet that includes five small snacks, also known as Fuelings, and one full-course meal a day. Fuelings include over 60 low-carb and high-protein items along with probiotic cultures, which promote gut health and improve digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Products include bars, cookies, shakes, puddings, cereals, soups and pasta. Medifast is the global company behind OPTAVIA, the popular meal replacement plan for weight loss. Other meals and snacks should include low-carb vegetables and other low-calorie foods.

The available Medifast Optavia Diet plans are listed below:

Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan : This plan includes five Optavia Fuelings and one Lean and Green meal each day.

: This plan includes five Optavia Fuelings and one Lean and Green meal each day. Optimal Weight 4 & 2 & 1 Plan : This plan includes four servings of Optavia Fuelings, two Lean and Green meals and one serving of snacks per day.

: This plan includes four servings of Optavia Fuelings, two Lean and Green meals and one serving of snacks per day. Optimal Health 3 & 3 Plan: This plan includes three Optavia Fuelings and three Lean and Green meals per day.

Medifast diet: Fuelings

Medifast has launched various products under its Optavia plan. Here's a list of the currently available Medifast Optavia Fuelings products:

Essential Fuelings : Cheesy Buttermilk Cheddar Mac, Wild Rice & Chicken Flavored Soup and Essential Creamy Vanilla Shake.

: Cheesy Buttermilk Cheddar Mac, Wild Rice & Chicken Flavored Soup and Essential Creamy Vanilla Shake. Select Fuelings: Premium Fuelings include Spinach Pesto Mac & Cheese and Honey Chili Cranberry Nut Bar.

Individual products cost $2.96-3.46 per serving, while weight-loss packages are around $3.60-3.38 per serving, depending on which Medifast diet plan is followed.

Premier members of the Medifast Optavia diet are offered five free product boxes with an order of 15 boxes, and the products reach customers every month.

How to follow the Medifast diet?

In the Medifast diet, low-carb snacks can be prepared at home and included in the diet. Suggested options include:

Celery sticks

50-60 grams of sugar-free gelatin

A handful of nuts

The lean and green meals suggested in the Medifast diet plan can include:

Lean meat: chicken, turkey, lean beef, lamb, pork

chicken, turkey, lean beef, lamb, pork Fish and seafood: halibut, trout, salmon, tuna, lobster, crab, shrimp, scallops

halibut, trout, salmon, tuna, lobster, crab, shrimp, scallops Eggs: whole eggs

whole eggs Vegetable oils: canola, flaxseed, walnut, olive

canola, flaxseed, walnut, olive Healthy fats: low-carb salad dressings, olives, margarine, almonds, walnuts, pistachios and avocado

low-carb salad dressings, olives, margarine, almonds, walnuts, pistachios and avocado Low-carb vegetables: cabbage, cauliflower, eggplant, zucchini, broccoli, peppers, spaghetti squash, collard greens, spinach, celery and cucumber.

cabbage, cauliflower, eggplant, zucchini, broccoli, peppers, spaghetti squash, collard greens, spinach, celery and cucumber. Sugar-free beverages: water, oat milk, almond milk, tea, coffee

water, oat milk, almond milk, tea, coffee Condiments and seasonings: dried herbs, spices, salt, soy sauce, salsa, ketchup and barbecue sauce

Artificial sweeteners are recommended in this diet and can be used to sweeten foods and beverages. Sugar and other high-carb products are discouraged in this diet.

Does the Medifast weight loss plan work?

While many customers of the Medifast diet plan have claimed promising results, depending on prepackaged meal replacements might not be a good idea.

Consuming processed foods can deprive a person of various categories of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and vitamins, which are lost during processing.

This diet may or may not work, as there are many factors behind weight loss. There can be various side effects of nutrient deficiencies, including:

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fatigue

Headaches

Hair loss

Rashes

Bloating

Diarrhea

Constipation

Irregular menstrual cycle

Customers of the Medifast diet plan are guided by Optavia coaches who are paid on commission.

If you're suffering from any medical condition, consult with a nutritionist before using meal replacements. This meal replacement plan might feel expensive for many, so following a balanced diet might be a cost-effective option.

