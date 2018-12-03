Hockey World Cup 2018: Both Spain and France owe the draw to their magnificent goalkeepers

Juncosa saves the penalty stroke in Spain v France Match - FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

The World No. 8 Spain team were the clear favourites in their second group match of the Hockey World Cup against the 20th-ranked France. But as it turned out, both teams would consider themselves lucky to have come out of the match without a loss. And they owe their respective one point each to the exceptional work done by the two goalkeepers.

Spain’s captain and veteran goal-keeper Francisco Cortes Juncosa has built a reputation as one of the very best in the business. Apart from his exceptional goalkeeping over the years, he has also become very famous for his shrewd captaincy. Juncosa was one of the most sought after players in the Hockey India League.

His goalkeeping was of a very high standard today. He was also not averse to a bit of gamesmanship when required, which may have been crucial in saving the match for his team.

With both teams tied on one goal each and with not much time left in the match, Juncosa was faced with the most difficult of challenges for a goal-keeper - saving a penalty stroke from just about seven yards.

The way he approached this particular play is a lesson for any young (or old, for that matter) goalkeeper plying their trade around the world. It is not just about your skills and capability, but also your tactical nous and even a bit of gamesmanship that could tilt the scales in favor of the goalkeeper.

The moment the penalty stroke was awarded to France, Juncosa took out his gloves and his mask. He then took eons to put those back, and kept Hugo Genestet waiting.

Anyone who has played hockey at any level knows how such a wait can mess with your mind. Only the very best can remain calm in such circumstances.

Spain v France - FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Of course, after all this gamesmanship, there was the small matter of actually saving the goal. Juncosa anticipated correctly and made a brilliant save, almost single-handedly ensuring that Spain did not lose the game.

It came as no surprise when he was awarded the man of the match award.

Though Juncosa hogged much of the limelight, thanks primarily to that penalty stroke save, his counterpart, the towering French goalkeeper Arthur Thieffry, also had one of the best days of his career. He was instrumental in ensuring that Spain failed to convert even one of their seven penalty corners.

It is thanks to some exceptional goalkeeping that both Spain and France came out of this match with a draw. Neither goalkeeper deserved to be on the losing side in this match.

If nothing else, for the sake of some exceptional performances by the two goalkeepers, a draw was most certainly a fair result!

