5 Indian players to watch out for at the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022

The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Spain & Netherlands 2022 started on Saturday, July 2, with the Indian team set to take on England in their first match on Sunday, July 3. The team will miss the services of experienced campaigner Rani Rampal due to injury, but will be going into the World Cup with a lot of confidence, as the same core has played many tournaments together.

The team that lost their bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics by a whisker will be determined as they aim for their first global title. Janneke Schopman, who took over from Sjoerd Marijne after the Olympics as head coach, has been pretty impressive in her stint during the FIH Pro League, where the Indian team finished third.

Speaking about the team selection, Janneke Schopman said:

"We have chosen the best squad for the World Cup. It is a mix of experienced and young talent who have shown great promise when they were given a chance against top teams in the FIH Pro League."

Out of the 20 selected players who will vie for India’s pride at the World Cup from 1-18 July 2022, Sportskeeda takes a look at five players who could turn the tide in India’s favor on any given day.

#1. Salima Tete

In India’s recent FIH Pro League match against Argentina, Salima Tete took the ball from midfield, dodged four defenders, got into the circle and fired a bullet-like shot into the opponents net to give India a lead. The best part was that she did this all alone and with absolute precision and control.

With her skill, speed and game sense, she will be a vital cog for India in the midfield. She might not be a regular goal-scorer, but the confidence that coach Schoppman has in her speaks levels about her improvement.

Tete hails from Jharkhand’s Simdega which is known for producing numerous hockey talents and is a hotbed for women’s hockey in India. She has risen up the ranks from being the captain of the Junior Indian Women’s Team to being a midfield mainstay in the senior one.

At just 20, she has already played 53 matches for the Senior Indian Team. Tete with her fast feet and tricky dribbles will be a headache for the opposition. She is a future leader and definitely one to be relied upon in the World Cup.

#2. Gurjit Kaur

The only 'specialist' women's drag-flicker in India, Gurjit Kaur has already proved her prowess at the Olympics. She didn’t play a few matches in the FIH Pro League but is back in full form again.

The equation is clear: If Gurjit scores, India wins, and if she fails, Savita Punia & Co. will have an uphill task to upset other teams. India recently stunned Olympic silver-medalists Argentina in the FIH Pro League, where Gurjit starred with a brace.

Apart from scoring goals, Gurjit will also team up with experienced campaigner and vice-captain, Deep Grace Ekka, in the backline to provide the much-needed balance to the Indian team.

The FIH Women’s 'Player of the Year' 2020-21, Gurjit needs to repeat her Olympic performance to help the Indian team shine on a global stage.

The captain, who will lead from the front, displayed her abilities as a skipper in the recently completed FIH Pro League. Known for her heroics at the Olympics, Savita will have to step up in crunch situations where the defenders fail.

In a normal hockey match between two evenly contested sides, a shot is taken at a goalkeeper for a maximum of 4-5 times. The goalkeeper has to be alert during those times and make sure that she doesn’t concede a goal.

Being one of the most senior members of the team, she will have to guide India's young guns on the path to glory. Savita will have to play the field and make the team play with her loud calls from behind.

#4. Lalremsiami

The first player from Mizoram to represent India at the Olympics, the 22-year old Lalremisiami has stood up to everyone’s expectations whenever given a chance. A player who can switch positions from forward to midfield, Siami’s biggest strength lies in winning the ball back. She presses well in the opponent’s half and tries to win the ball.

At the 2018 Youth Olympics, where the Indian side won silver, Siami along with Salima took the responsibility of leading the team. Coach Schopman trusts Siami because of her winning mentality and attitude.

Siami is always in action on the field, running up and down between the forward line and midfield. Her energy and speed are the factors that make her different. If India wants to do something historic at the World Cup, a lot will depend on the young girl, who already has 86 caps to her name.

#5. Neha

A student of legendary hockey player Pritam Siwach, Neha has already played a century of matches now. Neha might not be the tallest player in hockey, but her dodge and stick work make her different from others. She slides forward even if she gets a little space.

Also Read: Two silvers twenty years apart - How Pritam Siwach inspired Neha Goyal to rise above circumstances

Neha plays as an attacking centre-half, which means that she has to take up both attacking and defending duties. It's a tough job, but the 25-year-old has been doing it with a lot of precision. Neha will have to bring up her A-game and play the anchor role for the Indian team at the World Cup.

India’s group stage matches

July 3, Sunday: India vs. England - 8:00 PM IST

July 5, Tuesday: India vs. China - 8:00 PM IST

July 7, Thursday: India vs. New Zealand - 11:00 PM IST

Indian hockey team for FIH Women's World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

