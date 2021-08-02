"9 shots, 9 saves": Indians laud Savita Punia for heroics against Australia in Olympic hockey quarterfinals

Indian fans could not contain their joy as the women's team qualified for their first-ever Olympic semifinals. Despite the barrage of attacks by the Australians, the Indian defense could not be breached.
A huge part of this brilliance could be credited to the sensational Savita Punia. The Indian goalkeeper was phenomenal today and made things very difficult for the Aussies.
Her phenomenal saves in between the posts helped India keep the lead throughout the game, taking a 1-0 win over the mighty Australians. Here's more on what happened during the Indian team's victory.
India stuns Australia in quarterfinals of the Olympics
Australia were slated to be the favorites to win this game. They had a perfect record in the tournament before this game, but India shocked them by playing some terrific hockey. Gurjit Kaur's powerful drag-flick helped India take the lead in the second quarter.
The Indians didn't have it easy after that. The Aussies kept attacking the Indian goal, only to have all of their efforts denied by the Wall of Indian women's hockey, Savita Punia. The sensational goalkeeper pulled of stunning saves from penalty corners as well as open play. A total of 9 penalty corner saves were made by the Indian goalkeeper.
She organized her defense brilliantly, and the resolute backline didn't let the Aussies draw things level, thereby helping India to one of the most historic wins in their history.
Fans react to Savita Punia's heroic performance against Australia
Fans seemed to love the brilliant display put on by Savita Punia. Going into the next game, she will be vital for the team if they want to finish on the podium. Fans poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for the sensational saves pulled off by the sensational Savita Punia. Here is how Twitter reacted:
