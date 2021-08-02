"9 shots, 9 saves": Indians laud Savita Punia for heroics against Australia in Olympic hockey quarterfinals

Indian fans could not contain their joy as the women's team qualified for their first-ever Olympic semifinals. Despite the barrage of attacks by the Australians, the Indian defense could not be breached.

A huge part of this brilliance could be credited to the sensational Savita Punia. The Indian goalkeeper was phenomenal today and made things very difficult for the Aussies.

Her phenomenal saves in between the posts helped India keep the lead throughout the game, taking a 1-0 win over the mighty Australians. Here's more on what happened during the Indian team's victory.

Chakk De India! 😍



What a match we have had. The Indian Women have disappointed the Australians to its very best and have won the Quarterfinals 1-0



They will now face Argentina in the Semi-finals on the 4th of August#TeamIndia #Cheer4India #IND #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/cP4ijfuxcd — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 2, 2021

India stuns Australia in quarterfinals of the Olympics

Australia were slated to be the favorites to win this game. They had a perfect record in the tournament before this game, but India shocked them by playing some terrific hockey. Gurjit Kaur's powerful drag-flick helped India take the lead in the second quarter.

The Indians didn't have it easy after that. The Aussies kept attacking the Indian goal, only to have all of their efforts denied by the Wall of Indian women's hockey, Savita Punia. The sensational goalkeeper pulled of stunning saves from penalty corners as well as open play. A total of 9 penalty corner saves were made by the Indian goalkeeper.

She organized her defense brilliantly, and the resolute backline didn't let the Aussies draw things level, thereby helping India to one of the most historic wins in their history.

Fans react to Savita Punia's heroic performance against Australia

Fans seemed to love the brilliant display put on by Savita Punia. Going into the next game, she will be vital for the team if they want to finish on the podium. Fans poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for the sensational saves pulled off by the sensational Savita Punia. Here is how Twitter reacted:

Aus shots at goal: 9

Saves by Savita: 9

That's a 100% success rate.



Dear @16Sreejesh you will now have to share the title of 'great wall of India' with @savitahockey — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) August 2, 2021

One of the greatest moments in the history of Indian sport. No question about that!!!!!



Savita Punia with saves and Monika in the last few minutes... some outstanding defence you would get to see.



AUS can't believe. One of the greatest upsets in the history of women's hockey. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) August 2, 2021

Savita Punia should be a household name in India



Such grit, such determination - she has got a country of 1.3 billion people believing pic.twitter.com/5CS2cmVmh5 — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) August 2, 2021

The new definition of a wall. Savita Punia played a brilliant game. #Hockey What an upset!!! Chak De India! pic.twitter.com/OTYuPpq2hE — India Wants To Know - Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) August 2, 2021

Savita Punia + Sreejesh would have been enough to stop the white walkers from entering Westeros. — Nevin (@nevinthomas) August 2, 2021

The wall of Indian hockey - Savita Punia. When played one of the greatest game in history. #INDvsAUS #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/6zJZb4l2cY — Smita Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) August 2, 2021

Please memorise this face. The face of Savita Punia. What a player. What a goalie. What a game. Thanks Haryana for this player! #Hockey #Olympics pic.twitter.com/H5Vc7NvD6C — Greeshma Kuthar (@jeegujja) August 2, 2021

Savita Punia is the name to remember for generations. She saved 9 penalty corners.



Take a bow Champ🙏#OlympicGames #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/bgiepAtfko — ✡️ 𝓝𝓪𝓷𝓲 ✡️ 𝓙𝓪𝓷𝓪𝓼𝓮𝓷𝓪 ✡️ (@Nani__JanaSena) August 2, 2021

Should we bow??

- Yeah, she's the queen 👑👸🇮🇳😍



Phenomenal by Savita Punia🇮🇳🙏#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/dk5Qkcwtoj — Akshit Sharma🇮🇳 (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) August 2, 2021

Incredible Savita punia 🔥🔥

Pride Of Haryana ❤️

Pride of India 😍🔥🔥

Well played Champion❤️#Olympics2020 #IndiaAtTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/dDjI47u5yo — Nitin Tushir⚡ (@Ideal_khiladi) August 2, 2021

What A Game played by our Girls in Blue

Savita punia the Wall 💪

Good luck for the semis girls

Chak de 🇮🇳👌#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/D2saLL6MuL — Hindustani (@Hindust2021) August 2, 2021

