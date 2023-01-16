ARG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 16, 2023

Argentina will be up against Australia in the 14th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 16.

Argentina started their World Cup campaign on a positive note as they defeated South Africa 1-0 in a hard-fought contest. They are currently placed second in the Pool A points table with three points and a goal difference of +1. The team have a tough task ahead as they get set to face an in-form Australian side in the upcoming game.

Australia had a fantastic start to the Hockey World Cup 2023 as they thrashed the French team 8-0 in their opening fixture. They have now climbed to the top of the Pool A points table, with three points and a goal difference of +8. The Aussies will be eyeing a quarterfinal spot as they gear up to face Argentina in the upcoming match.

Match Details

Match: Argentina vs Australia

Date & Time: January 16, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Argentina

Juan Catán, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Maico Casella, Tomas Santiago, Martín Ferreiro, Lucas Toscani, Lucas Vila, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Tomas Domene, Matias Rey, Agustin Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso

Australia

Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Nathan Ephraums, Jake Harvie, Johan Durst, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Jacob Whetton, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter

Probable Playing XI

Argentina

Tomas Santiago, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Martín Ferreiro, Nicolas della Torre, Santiago Tarazona, Matias Rey, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Facundo Zarate, Thomas Habif

Australia

Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Matt Dawson, Jake Harvie, Aran Zalewski, Daniel Beale, Flynn Ogilvie, Tim Brand, Tom Wickham, Tim Howard, Jake Whetton

ARG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Nicolas Cicileo, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Matias Rey, Nicolas della Torre, Tim Brand, Tom Wickham, Maico Casella

Captain: Jeremy Hayward, Vice-Captain: Tom Craig

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tomas Santiago, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Nicolas Cicileo, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Matias Rey, Tim Brand, Tom Wickham, Maico Casella

Captain: Flynn Ogilvie, Vice-Captain: Tim Brand

