ARG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 13th, 2023

Argentina will lock horns with South Africa in the first match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 13.

Both teams are placed in Pool A along with Australia and France. Argentina got knocked out of the 2018 Hockey World Cup after losing 3-2 to the English team in the quarterfinals. The team will be looking to put on a better show this time and start their World Cup campaign on a high.

South Africa, meanwhile, had a disappointing 2018 Hockey World Cup as they got knocked out of the competition in the group stage itself. They have a tough task ahead as they are placed in the same group with comparatively stronger teams such as Argentina and Australia.

Match Details

Match: Argentina vs South Africa

Date & Time: January 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Argentina

Juan Catán, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Maico Casella, Tomas Santiago, Martín Ferreiro, Lucas Toscani, Lucas Vila, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Tomas Domene, Matias Rey, Agustin Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso

South Africa

Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayaan Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Samkelo Mvimbi, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok

Probable Playing XI

Argentina

Tomas Santiago, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Juan Catán, Martín Ferreiro, Agustin Bugallo, Nicolas della Torre, Santiago Tarazona, Matias Rey, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella

South Africa

Gowan Jones, Connor Beauchamp, Daniel Bell, Jethro Eustice, Nduduza Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Mustaphaa Cassiem, Nqobile Ntuli, Dayaan Cassiem, Nicholas Spooner, Keenan Horne

ARG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gowan Jones, Federico Monja, Jethro Eustice, Nicolas Cicileo, Daniel Bell, Matias Rey, Mustaphaa Cassiem, Nicolas della Torre, Agustin Bugallo, Maico Casella, Keenan Horne

Captain: Nicolas Cicileo, Vice-Captain: Jethro Eustice

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gowan Jones, Federico Monja, Jethro Eustice, Nicolas Cicileo, Juan Catan, Matias Rey, Mustaphaa Cassiem, Nicolas della Torre, Agustin Bugallo, Maico Casella, Dayaan Cassiem

Captain: Jethro Eustice, Vice-Captain: Agustin Bugallo

