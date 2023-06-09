ARG-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – June 9, 2023

Argentina Women (ARG-W) will take on China Women (CHN-W) in the 45th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League 2022-23. The Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands will play host to this game on Friday, June 9.

Argentina Women are currently having a great time in the tournament as they have lost just three of their 12 games so far. They will be eyeing a top spot in the upcoming leg as they are currently placed second in the points table with 23 points and a goal difference of +8.

China Women, on the other hand, had a horrible start to the leg as they suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss against the hosts Netherlands. The team is struggling to find the right combination as they currently stand seventh in the points table with 10 points and a goal difference of -10, winning just two of their 13 games so far.

Match Details

Match: Argentina Women vs China Women, Match 45, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 9, 2023, at 8:40 PM IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

Argentina Women

Cristina Cosentino, Barberi Clara, Ana Dodorico, Lourdes Perez, Agustina Gorzelany, Valentina Costa, Sofia Toccalino, Lucina von der Heyde, Bianca Donati, Maria Forcherio, Raposo Valentina, Dichiara Barbara, Maria Adorno, Sofia Cairo, Delpech Ines, Juana Morello, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Maria Pilar Campoy, Rocio Sanchez, Delfina Thome, Victoria Sauze, Agostina Alonso, Jimena Cedres, Maria Ortiz, Celina di Santo, Valentina Marcucci, Victoria Miranda, Catalina Andrade, Daiana Pacheco, Gianella Palet, Lucia Sanguinetti, Maria sol Lombardo, Pineda Mariana, Martina Trinanes, Victoria Granatto, Victoria Manuele, Maria Granatto, Julieta Jankunas, Magdalena Fernandez, Augustina Albertarrio, Milagros Fernandez, Maria Cerundolo, Alina Piccardo, Juana Fajardo, Pagella Sol

China Women

Jiao Ye, Ying Zhou, Ping Liu, Xinhuan Li, Huarui Ouyang, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yangyan Gu, Liu Yang, Chencheng Liu, Ying Zhang, Jiali Chen, Qiuxia Cui, Jiaqi Li, Na Wang, Heyang Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Xiaozue Zhang, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Wen Dan, Meirong Zou, Haoting Yang, Yanan Xu, Jiangxin He, Yunxia Fan, Yu Zhou, Wejuan Xu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xueling Zeng, Wenyu Xu, Hong Li, Jiaqi Zhong, Meiyu Liang, Xindan Zhang, Luo Tiantian, Haiyan Huang, Jinzhuang Tan, Meng Yuan, and Liyu Zhu

Probable Playing XI

Argentina Women

Cristina Cosentino, Agustina Gorzelany, Valentina Costa, Sofia Toccalino, Lucina von der Heyde, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Rocio Sanchez, Maria Pilar Campoy, Agostina Alonso, Maria Granatto, Julieta Jankunas

China Women

Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Liu Yang, Jiaqi Li, Hong Li, Zixia Ou, Meiyu Liang, Haoting Yang, Jiangxin He, Yang Chen, Ying Zhang

ARG-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Agustina Gorzelany, Lucina von der Heyde, Yang Chen, Meirong Zou, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Rocio Sanchez, Maria Granatto, Hong Li

Captain: Bingfeng Gu, Vice-Captain: Lucina von der Heyde

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Lucina von der Heyde, Agustina Gorzelany, Yang Chen, Meirong Zou, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Rocio Sanchez, Julieta Jankunas, Hong Li

Captain: Agustina Gorzelany, Vice-Captain: Zixia Ou

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's ARG-W vs CHN-W Dream11 contest? Bingfeng Gu Agustina Gorzelany 0 votes