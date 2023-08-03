Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs China preview, head-to-head, prediction and streaming details

India will kick off their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on 3rd August at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai against China in the 3rd match of the tournament. The three-time champions India will take on China in their first match of the tournament and will have the advantage of playing at home.

India is coming into the tournament after a third-place finish in the recently concluded Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament. India men defeated the Netherlands by 2-1. China will be returning to the international arena for the first time since 2019. They played against Wales and lost by 2-3.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India will play China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy!



#AsianChampionsTrophy2023 #Hockey #SKIndianSports pic.twitter.com/6nZJaIswAN Mark your calendars! 🗓️India will play China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy!

India vs China Match Details

Match Details -India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 3, 2023 (8 pm IST)

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai

India vs China Head to Head

India and China will be facing for the first time since 2016. It was also the last time China had featured in the Asian Champions Trophy. The team could not make it to the previous two editions.

Since 2009, India and China have met four times, and the hosts have won all the matches. Their last encounter came in the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, which India won by 9-0. In fact, India has conceded only one goal against China since 2009, and they have clean-swept China in all other matches.

Matches Played: 4

India: 4

China: 0

Draw: 0

(Since 2009)

India vs China Squads

India

Harmanpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Mandeep Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

China

Caiyu Wang, Weihao Wang, Weibao Ao, Shihao Du, Junjie Liu, Zixiang-Guo, Suozhu Ao, Lei Meng, Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Chengfu Chen, Bo Zhang, Ao Xu, D Pan, Wenhui, Changliang Lin, J Huang, Weijiang Zhu, Benhai Chen, Chongcong Chen.

India vs China Probable XI

India

Harmanpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Mandeep Singh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

China

Weihao Wang, Weibao Ao, Jiesheng Gao, Chengfu Chen, Zixiang-Guo, Suozhu Ao, Lei Meng, Chen, Wenhui, Changliang Lin, J Huang.

India vs China Prediction

India has dominated China in all their previous encounters and they will begin this match as a favourite. The hosts will look to start the tournament on a high note as they eye for their fourth title. Also, they will be running high on confidence after defeating the Netherlands in their last international match.

Match Prediction: India is expected to win this match against China in the Asian Champions Trophy.

India vs China Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Who will win today's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match? India China 0 votes