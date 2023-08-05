Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs Malaysia preview, head-to-head, prediction and streaming details

India and Malaysia will meet in the ninth match (India vs Malaysia) of the Asian Champions Trophy at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Malaysia are currently at the top of the table with two wins on the trot. They are the only team with six points at the moment.

Malaysia defeated Pakistan in the first match by 3-1 and followed it up with a massive 5-1 win over China. Firhan Ashari is the leading goalscorer of the tournament, with four goals in two matches so far.

India are in the second position with four points. They won the first match against China by 7-2 and secured a draw against Japan in the previous match.

India's captain, Harmanpreet Singh, has been the stand-out performer for the team and was the lone goal-scorer for them against Japan.

Match Details - India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date and Time - August 6, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue - Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai

India vs Malaysia Head to Head

India and Malaysia will meet for the first time since 2022. Their last encounter came in Asia Cup 2022, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Since 2011, India and Malaysia have faced 14 times. India has dominated Malaysia and has won 12 times. Malaysia has defeated India twice, while two matches have ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 14

India: 10

Malaysia: 2

Draw: 2

(Since 2011)

India vs Malaysia Squads

Malaysia

H Othman, Deris Mat Zaimi, Shello Silverius, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azral Abu, Amirul Azahar, K Hamirin, Muhammad Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Azuan Hasan, Fitri Saari, Abdu Muhajir, Muhammad Mohd, Faizal Saari, R Rosli, Firhan Ashari

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

India vs Malaysia Probable XI

Malaysia

H Othman, Shello Silverius, Razie Rahim, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azral Abu, Muhammad Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari

India

RP Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh

India vs Malaysia Prediction

Malaysia will be high on confidence after defeating Pakistan and China on the trot. They will look to dominate the hosts and will begin this game as favourites.

India needs something special to stop Malaysia from winning this contest. The hosts were below-par with their performance against Japan, a team they defeated 8-0 early in 2023. They will depend on Harmanpreet Singh once again, as he is the current leading goal-scorer for the team.

Match Prediction: India to draw with Malaysia in the ninth match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023

India v Malaysia Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode